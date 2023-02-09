ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

How Lakewood grad sparked miracle NJCU basketball sequence featured on ESPN

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

During a timeout, with his New Jersey City University basketball team trailing powerhouse Rowan by four points and just 5.2 seconds remaining Wednesday night, head coach Marc Brown drew up an inbounds play to get forward Ryan Savoy a 3-point shot.

“We can still win this,” Brown told his players.

Savoy, a 6-foot-4 Lakewood High School grad, believed it. He received the inbounds pass, turned and drilled his trifecta from the right corner, setting into motion the wildest finish of a college basketball game anywhere this season.

Rowan’s ensuing inbounds pass was tipped by NJCU guard Pharoh Allah, who hails from Rahway. It was tracked down by backcourt mate Jason Battle, a Roselle Catholic grad whose ensuing 40-foot, off-balance heave banked off the glass and through the net as the final buzzer sounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHotL_0ki9977Z00

Final score: NJCU 73, Rowan 71.

The Gothic Knights scored six points in the last five seconds to snap visiting Rowan’s 21-game winning streak in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, of the better leagues in Division 3. The sequence was featured in the No. 1 spot on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays.

“As soon as I saw (Battle) get the ball and let the shot go, I thought to myself, ‘Man, that is going in,’” Savoy said. “It was like everything was moving in slow motion as soon as it left his hands.”

When Battle’s prayer banked through, Savoy said, “I lost it. Everyone started running toward him and he was screaming, ‘I’m him! I’m him!’”

The wild finish was even more impressive when you consider the context. Rowan came in ranked 23 rd in Division 3 with a record of 19-3 overall and 15-0 in the NJAC. Meanwhile, NJCU was 10-12 overall and 5-10 in the league, fighting to qualify for the conference tournament. This result will help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5Vpv_0ki9977Z00

“It’s a huge confidence-builder,” Savoy said. “Our coach was telling us everybody has been counting us out. The season hasn’t gone the way we planned, but a win like that really gives us momentum.”

Savoy, a junior, is averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He finished the Rowan game with a team-high 15 points, six boards and three assists.

Plus 200 text message and voicemails from all over.

“My big sister (Regina) is in Florida, and she didn’t even know what happened until she saw it on SportsCenter,” Savoy said. “She blew up my phone.”

Moments like this, Savoy said, serve as a reminder of “how many people are behind you, supporting you.”

That, and one more thing.

“Never give up,” he said.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: How Lakewood grad sparked miracle NJCU basketball sequence featured on ESPN

App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

