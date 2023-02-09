Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KTSM

2 Texas QBs in Super Bowl, but who already won the state’s heart?

By James Clark,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDDbu_0ki994TO00

LUBBOCK, Texas – In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will battle it out in the quarterback position.

Mahomes comes from Whitehouse and was a legendary Texas Tech QB from 2014 through 2016. Hurts comes from Channelview and was a superstar QB for Alabama during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. So, in some sense, it’s a battle of two Big 12 quarterbacks.

But before the game ever starts, has one of them already won the hearts of fans in Texas?

Watch: What to know about this year’s Super Bowl stadium

A website named betonline.ag did the math using 217,000 tweets and examined hashtags like #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly .

Nationally, the Eagles racked up 28 states. The Chiefs earned Twitter love in 22. But this is Texas, and in Texas, the people have #spoken in favor of the Chiefs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1RpW_0ki994TO00
    The map from betonline.ag was based on geotagged Twitter data.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aov7F_0ki994TO00
    Composite photo of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes (Photo of Hurts by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images and Mahomes by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXP7s_0ki994TO00
    Composite image: Jalen Hurts (left) and Patrick Mahomes (right) spoke separately during a media availability in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo of Hurts by Rob Carr/Getty Images and Mahomes by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses

“As you can see from the map, there’s definitely a regional component,” betonline.ag said in a statement. “The Eastern Midwest rooting for the Eagles can be explained by Bengals fans wanting to see their loss avenged, and the Eagles rooting interest out West can be explained by the Chiefs divisional rivalry with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

“The middle of the country rooting for the Chiefs is pretty self-explanatory,” betonline.ag said. “But Texas is definitely rooting for the Chiefs, as Dallas Cowboys fans certainly don’t want to see their hated rival, the Eagles, win the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes, Hurts understand significance of Super Bowl battle

Super Bowl LVII will be Sunday, 5:30 p.m. (CST) – televised on Fox – at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams come into the game with only three losses during the season. The Eagles were favored by oddsmakers to win by 1.5 points.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Accused gang member arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon
San Elizario, TX1 day ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Rising Star 3rd grader finds gun superintendent left in school bathroom
Rising Star, TX1 day ago
Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
1 person died after being struck by train in central El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Circle K offering up to 40 cents off per gallon
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Woman sentenced after hiding meth near stomach, claiming to be pregnant
Hidalgo, TX1 day ago
6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Texas doesn’t penalize most senior living facilities with confirmed abuse. Why?
Austin, TX1 day ago
1 person arrested after DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
DPS pursuit on I-10 East leads to crash
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Brownsville man accused of beating 51-year-old with metal pipes, police said
Brownsville, TX7 hours ago
UPDATE: EPPD asks for public’s help after teenage girl found dead
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others
Arkabutla, MS10 hours ago
Fire damages home in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Centennial’s William Jacobs makes the most of his moment
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Public’s help needed in finding this week’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives
El Paso, TX10 hours ago
Teen smuggler leads DPS on high-speed chase in Mission
Mission, TX2 days ago
3 people displaced after mobile home fire in central El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy