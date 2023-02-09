2 Texas QBs in Super Bowl, but who already won the state’s heart?

LUBBOCK, Texas – In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will battle it out in the quarterback position.

Mahomes comes from Whitehouse and was a legendary Texas Tech QB from 2014 through 2016. Hurts comes from Channelview and was a superstar QB for Alabama during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. So, in some sense, it’s a battle of two Big 12 quarterbacks.

But before the game ever starts, has one of them already won the hearts of fans in Texas?

A website named betonline.ag did the math using 217,000 tweets and examined hashtags like #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly .

Nationally, the Eagles racked up 28 states. The Chiefs earned Twitter love in 22. But this is Texas, and in Texas, the people have #spoken in favor of the Chiefs.

The map from betonline.ag was based on geotagged Twitter data.

Composite photo of Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes (Photo of Hurts by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images and Mahomes by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Composite image: Jalen Hurts (left) and Patrick Mahomes (right) spoke separately during a media availability in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo of Hurts by Rob Carr/Getty Images and Mahomes by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“As you can see from the map, there’s definitely a regional component,” betonline.ag said in a statement. “The Eastern Midwest rooting for the Eagles can be explained by Bengals fans wanting to see their loss avenged, and the Eagles rooting interest out West can be explained by the Chiefs divisional rivalry with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

“The middle of the country rooting for the Chiefs is pretty self-explanatory,” betonline.ag said. “But Texas is definitely rooting for the Chiefs, as Dallas Cowboys fans certainly don’t want to see their hated rival, the Eagles, win the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LVII will be Sunday, 5:30 p.m. (CST) – televised on Fox – at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams come into the game with only three losses during the season. The Eagles were favored by oddsmakers to win by 1.5 points.

