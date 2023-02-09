ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardley, PA

Yardley Distillery Introduces Limited Edition Vodka Celebrating the Eagles

 4 days ago

The distillery is offering a new and decorative drink for the big game.Photo byYardley Distillery

A Bucks County distillery has created a colorful new drink that is sure to be a new necessity for football fans this weekend. Nikki DeMentri wrote about the distillery for CBS Philadelphia.

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, Yardley Distillery has introduced a limited edition Bleed Green Vodka. The distillery started producing the Eagles-themed drink right after the team won its NFC Championship game.

As a diehard fan of the birds, owner Nicole Rabena said it was an easy decision to bring the Eagles into what she loves to do.

“We have an amazing fanbase, so to speak,” said Rabena, “a lot of people who support us. So the word’s gotten out there.”

So far, around 200 bottles have already been sold. So now with the weekend almost here and tome closing in on the big game, hundreds more are currently in the works. The distillery, located at 35 South Main Street in Yardley, has been creating unique concoctions for a number of years.

But whatever the outcome may end up being for the team on Sunday, Rabena is looking ahead.

“When we win, yes, we will definitely be making more,” she said. “And they’ll be available for everybody.”

Rabena is also considering on making Bleed Green Vodka available for the entirety of next season.

The drink can be ordered online or bought at La La Lobster in Yardley.

Watch the entire segment at CBS Philadelphia.

ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

