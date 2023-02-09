Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about hurricanes and flooding

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida is officially underway.

The week is observed each year by the National Weather Service and Florida Division of Emergency Management to increase awareness and preparedness for severe weather and related hazards.

Each day focuses on a different weather event Florida experiences. Thursday is hurricanes and flooding.

Read 9 things to know below:

Florida gets more hurricanes overall than any other state, and all of Florida’s counties have experienced a hurricane at one time or another since record-keeping began in 1850.

Hurricane season begins June 1, but having weak systems form before then is not that uncommon. Also, early-season tropical systems like to form near Florida over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Bahamas.

Hurricanes are classified from Category 1 to 5 with winds ranging from a minimum of 74mph (Cat 1) to 157mph+ (Cat 5). According to NOAA, a Cat 5 hurricane can cause up to 250 times the damage of a Cat 1 storm of the same size.

Of the 5 most costly hurricanes to hit Florida, 3 of them (Irma 2017, Michael 2018, and Ian 2022) have occurred in the past 5 years with Ian likely the costliest Florida storm ever.

El Nino and La Nina cycles in the Pacific can influence our Atlantic hurricane seasons. In general, El Nino cycles bring fewer storms with La Nina bringing more.

There have been two times that we’ve run out of names for tropical systems and had to resort to the Greek alphabet to fill the void. After 2020′s record 30-named systems, and the ‘retiring’ of Greek letters ‘Eta’ and ‘Iota’, the Greek alphabet will no longer be used. A backup list of regular names will be used instead.

Hurricanes and flooding often go hand in hand. Hurricane Ian dropped over 20 inches of rain in central Florida in 2022 resulting in weeks of flooding and extensive clean-up. NOAA reports that flooding is also the #2 cause of weather related fatalities around the U.S. second only to heat.

When you think of hurricanes you probably think of high winds. But according to NOAA, it’s the water that’s responsible for 90% of fatalities and half of those are due to coastal storm surges. Storm surge is due to rising water along coast generated by strong winds from a tropical system nearby.

The average Atlantic hurricane season consists of 14 named storms, 7 becoming hurricanes, and 3 becoming major hurricanes (Cat 3+). Most of this activity occurs from mid-August to mid-October.

