ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about hurricanes and flooding

By Tom Terry, George Waldenberger, Adam Poulisse
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHmL6_0ki991pD00

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida is officially underway.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The week is observed each year by the National Weather Service and Florida Division of Emergency Management to increase awareness and preparedness for severe weather and related hazards.

READ: Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about lightning

Each day focuses on a different weather event Florida experiences. Thursday is hurricanes and flooding.

Read 9 things to know below:

  • Florida gets more hurricanes overall than any other state, and all of Florida’s counties have experienced a hurricane at one time or another since record-keeping began in 1850.
  • Hurricane season begins June 1, but having weak systems form before then is not that uncommon.  Also, early-season tropical systems like to form near Florida over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Bahamas.
  • Hurricanes are classified from Category 1 to 5 with winds ranging from a minimum of 74mph (Cat 1) to 157mph+ (Cat 5).  According to NOAA, a Cat 5 hurricane can cause up to 250 times the damage of a Cat 1 storm of the same size.

READ: Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about tornadoes in Florida

  • Of the 5 most costly hurricanes to hit Florida, 3 of them (Irma 2017, Michael 2018, and Ian 2022) have occurred in the past 5 years with Ian likely the costliest Florida storm ever.
  • El Nino and La Nina cycles in the Pacific can influence our Atlantic hurricane seasons.  In general, El Nino cycles bring fewer storms with La Nina bringing more.
  • There have been two times that we’ve run out of names for tropical systems and had to resort to the Greek alphabet to fill the void.  After 2020′s record 30-named systems, and the ‘retiring’ of Greek letters ‘Eta’ and ‘Iota’, the Greek alphabet will no longer be used.  A backup list of regular names will be used instead.

READ: Severe Weather Awareness Week: 9 things to know about rip currents

  • Hurricanes and flooding often go hand in hand.  Hurricane Ian dropped over 20 inches of rain in central Florida in 2022 resulting in weeks of flooding and extensive clean-up.  NOAA reports that flooding is also the #2 cause of weather related fatalities around the U.S. second only to heat.
  • When you think of hurricanes you probably think of high winds.  But according to NOAA, it’s the water that’s responsible for 90% of fatalities and half of those are due to coastal storm surges.  Storm surge is due to rising water along coast generated by strong winds from a tropical system nearby.
  • The average Atlantic hurricane season consists of 14 named storms, 7 becoming hurricanes, and 3 becoming major hurricanes (Cat 3+).  Most of this activity occurs from mid-August to mid-October.

READ: Chinese spy balloon: China’s military likely responsible; FBI examining debris

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water

NOAA scientists have warned people to stay away from the water at certain Florida beaches for the next couple of days, saying there is a “high risk” of respiratory irritation from red tide. “If you are starting in the parking lot, when you hit the dune crest going over to the beach at a place that has a risk, you’re likely to be coughing at that point,” explained NOAA oceanographer Rick Stumpf. “I can be quite miserable at the beach. If you have asthma, it could be worse, significantly worse.” Stumpf said that he feels like he has a cold when exposed...
FLORIDA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Midweek Storms To Bring Widespread Snow, Severe Threats

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. T​his week will be a busy one weather wise for the central and southern U.S. with several days of snow and severe weather as we trek through the peak of winter storm season.
stpetecatalyst.com

What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes

You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy