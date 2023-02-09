Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRAL
5 people, 4 of them students, arrested in Granville County for murder of 17-year-old
Five people in Granville County have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Cameron Brodie. Stan Winborne, the PIO for Granville County Schools, confirmed that four out of the five people who were arrested are students at Granville County Schools. WRAL News has asked whether the fifth person...
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting in Youngsville
Wake County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Youngsville
WRAL
Gun found inside Hillside High School student's bookbag two days before nearby shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Two days prior to a deadly shooting near Hillside High School in Durham, in which one student was killed and another injured, school officials say they discovered an unloaded gun at the school. The tragic shooting on Wednesday was followed up with another day of fear...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting north of Rolesville, deputies say
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was injured after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at 7720 Zebulon Road between Youngsville and Rolesville. Responding deputies arrived and found one...
WRAL News
School alerted Nash County to girl's beating before Christmas, but county failed to remove her from home where she died
NASHVILLE, N.C. — WRAL News has learned that the state will not investigate how the Nash County Department of Social Services handled the abuse case of Christal Lane, an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her grandmother. A previous WRAL News investigation found that 72-year-old Patricia Ricks was...
WITN
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
WRAL
Wake Well Check program offers seniors a daily phone call
Anyone living alone and age 65 or older can get a daily check-in call from the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Anyone living alone and age 65 or older can get a daily check-in call from the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Luke NotestineWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17
Person found dead in Goldsboro identified as 70-year-old man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A person found dead Saturday morning has been identified. Johnny Lee Allen, 70, of Goldsboro, was found by officers around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of West Oak Street, Goldsboro police said. Wayne County EMS was called to the scene and pronounced...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after daytime shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a broad-daylight shooting in Durham late Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Willard Street, which is near the intersection with West Chapel Hill Street, according to the Durham Police Department.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
WRAL
NC State students talk academic pressure in wake of fifth suicide this school year
North Carolina State University Police said authorities found a female engineering student dead of an apparent suicide on Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. It marked the eighth student death on the campus since the start of the 2022-23 school year. North Carolina State University Police said authorities found a female engineering...
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
WRAL
Wayne County fire continues to burn
A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze continues to rage on Saturday evening. WRAL News has learned the fire is under control, but the blaze will continue into tomorrow. A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze...
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
wcti12.com
Shooting victim stable in hospital, $3,000 reward for information, arrest
The victim of a Feb. 9, 2023 shooting in Pinetops has been transported from ECU Health to Duke University where she has a condition of stable. The Pinetops Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The woman was inside a vehicle...
cbs17
Gotten a weird text from someone you know? It could be a scam, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are warning about a specific kind of scammer — one that pretends to be someone you know. Officers said scammers can use a number you’re familiar with to call or text you, pretending to be a colleague, a friend or even family.
cbs17
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
Comments / 0