Nashville, NC

WITN

Police searching for endangered Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
WRAL

Wake Well Check program offers seniors a daily phone call

Anyone living alone and age 65 or older can get a daily check-in call from the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Anyone living alone and age 65 or older can get a daily check-in call from the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Luke NotestineWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17

Person found dead in Goldsboro identified as 70-year-old man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A person found dead Saturday morning has been identified. Johnny Lee Allen, 70, of Goldsboro, was found by officers around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of West Oak Street, Goldsboro police said. Wayne County EMS was called to the scene and pronounced...
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after daytime shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a broad-daylight shooting in Durham late Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Willard Street, which is near the intersection with West Chapel Hill Street, according to the Durham Police Department.
WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
WRAL

Wayne County fire continues to burn

A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze continues to rage on Saturday evening. WRAL News has learned the fire is under control, but the blaze will continue into tomorrow. A five-alarm fire call went out early Saturday morning, February 11, and the blaze...
