Reno, NV

State board reports hundreds of pending Nevada MD complaints

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno television station said it has found that the time it takes the Nevada State Medical Board to resolve complaints against doctors can hamper medical malpractice cases in court.

KRNV-TV reported Wednesday that in response to a public records request, the board said it has 455 pending cases, including three on hold since 2016 because police also are investigating.

Medical Board Executive Director Ed Cousineau told KRNV-TV that staffing issues can make it difficult to complete investigations in a timely manner.

But Reno attorney Julie Throop said delays of seven years can make it too late for attorneys to use board findings in court.

Cousineau did not immediately respond Thursday to an email from The Associated Press about the report.

KRNV-TV said records showed 301 pending complaints filed against doctors last year and 140 unresolved since 2019. It found eight outstanding complaints from 2018 and three from 2017.

It said the board responded to a state audit last year with changes to prioritize cases where allegations in the complaint suggest a danger to the public.

Comments / 2

Annette
2d ago

Omg! I had to start in Washington DC to actually figure out Nevadas medical problems and how to report BY MYSELF BECAUSE NO ATTORNEY WOULD HELP ME IN NORTHERN NEVADA! I got my case heard and I will receive the results in two to three weeks! I A SIMPLE LAYPERSON HAD TO PUT MY OWN CASE TOGETHER BECAUSE JUST LIKE THE DOCTORS THE ATTORNEYS ARE HUST AS BAD! IIF YOU ARE MOVING TO NEVADA YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND HOW HORRIBLE THE MEDICAL WORLD IS IN THIS STATE!

Reply
2
Mean Machine
3d ago

and this why malpractice is more about protecting the doctors and not the patients. just another corrupt entity in Nevada

Reply
3
 

