If you’ve ever taken the Amtrak before you know how convenient, efficient and enjoyable the ride is. But many University of Maine students might not have ever gotten this opportunity, because the furthest north the current Amtrak route runs in Maine is Brunswick. This is beneficial for students that go to Bowdoin, but if the Amtrak were to come up to Orono, the train company would be serving a population of students that is more than 10 times larger than Bowdoin.

ORONO, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO