Maine State

92 Moose

The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Q106.5

Folks Are Asking… Will the Toxic Fumes In Ohio Spread to Maine?

Let's be real, New England is kind of the armpit of the nation's weather. When I used to watch the weather forecast when I was a kid, I didn't really understand the jet stream. I thought it was wind, or like an air river that jets flew on, hahaha. When I got older and paid more attention to the shape, I began to realize that almost all nation's winds, good or bad, flow right over Maine half the time.
WMUR.com

Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
publicnewsservice.org

Maine’s Arctic Charr Provide Insight into Climate Resilience

Researchers are studying the feeding habits of Arctic charr to help predict how other fish species could adapt to a warming climate. Arctic charr are considered glacial relics, once filling some of the deepest, coldest ponds of New England, but today, populate just a dozen lakes throughout Maine. Michael Kinnison,...
Big Country 96.9

Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine

As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
eenews.net

Severe storms already batter the grid. What happens in 2032?

New England’s grid operator is investigating the most likely threats to power generation from future winter storms and heat waves, as climate change fuels more severe weather. The analysis from ISO New England Inc. and the Electric Power Research Institute — called the “Energy Adequacy Study” — will land...
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Maine that You Need to Visit (2023)

Located in the north east corner of the United States, the state of Maine is famous for giving us the entertaining works of Stephen King, the calming walks of Acadia National Park and the delicious flavor of blueberries – being the only state to commercially grow them. In Maine,...
Maine Campus

An expanded rail line up north would have huge benefits

If you’ve ever taken the Amtrak before you know how convenient, efficient and enjoyable the ride is. But many University of Maine students might not have ever gotten this opportunity, because the furthest north the current Amtrak route runs in Maine is Brunswick. This is beneficial for students that go to Bowdoin, but if the Amtrak were to come up to Orono, the train company would be serving a population of students that is more than 10 times larger than Bowdoin.
allamericanatlas.com

17 Small Towns in New Hampshire that You Need to Visit (2023)

Known for its incredible scenery, rich cultural history, and welcoming towns, New Hampshire is a state in the New England area of the United States. It also has some of America’s most charming little communities!. Taking a trip to one of New Hampshire’s charming and distinctive little towns is...
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments

Several Vermont sheriff departments have come under scrutiny in the past year after drastic turnover, allegations of misconduct or unusual financial activity. Two sheriffs — one former, one recently sworn in — face criminal charges. The Legislature is considering a constitutional amendment to increase oversight. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments .
mainepublic.org

Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs

With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
97.5 WOKQ

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
