Record cold, then record heat in Maine...What's next?
MAINE, USA — We're already halfway through February, can you believe it? It's been a rollercoaster ride as far as temperatures are concerned. We started the month with extreme cold temperatures followed by record warm temps. Think back to a couple weeks ago when it hurt to walk outside....
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Folks Are Asking… Will the Toxic Fumes In Ohio Spread to Maine?
Let's be real, New England is kind of the armpit of the nation's weather. When I used to watch the weather forecast when I was a kid, I didn't really understand the jet stream. I thought it was wind, or like an air river that jets flew on, hahaha. When I got older and paid more attention to the shape, I began to realize that almost all nation's winds, good or bad, flow right over Maine half the time.
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
Maine’s Arctic Charr Provide Insight into Climate Resilience
Researchers are studying the feeding habits of Arctic charr to help predict how other fish species could adapt to a warming climate. Arctic charr are considered glacial relics, once filling some of the deepest, coldest ponds of New England, but today, populate just a dozen lakes throughout Maine. Michael Kinnison,...
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
Severe storms already batter the grid. What happens in 2032?
New England’s grid operator is investigating the most likely threats to power generation from future winter storms and heat waves, as climate change fuels more severe weather. The analysis from ISO New England Inc. and the Electric Power Research Institute — called the “Energy Adequacy Study” — will land...
19 Charming Small Towns in Maine that You Need to Visit (2023)
Located in the north east corner of the United States, the state of Maine is famous for giving us the entertaining works of Stephen King, the calming walks of Acadia National Park and the delicious flavor of blueberries – being the only state to commercially grow them. In Maine,...
An expanded rail line up north would have huge benefits
If you’ve ever taken the Amtrak before you know how convenient, efficient and enjoyable the ride is. But many University of Maine students might not have ever gotten this opportunity, because the furthest north the current Amtrak route runs in Maine is Brunswick. This is beneficial for students that go to Bowdoin, but if the Amtrak were to come up to Orono, the train company would be serving a population of students that is more than 10 times larger than Bowdoin.
Maine’s population sees largest regional percentage increase
By now, many of us know that Maine’s population is on the rise. But a new look at Census data by University of New Hampshire researchers compares the state’s growth with the rest of New England. The data shows Maine’s population had the biggest percentage increase of the...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
17 Small Towns in New Hampshire that You Need to Visit (2023)
Known for its incredible scenery, rich cultural history, and welcoming towns, New Hampshire is a state in the New England area of the United States. It also has some of America’s most charming little communities!. Taking a trip to one of New Hampshire’s charming and distinctive little towns is...
The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments
Several Vermont sheriff departments have come under scrutiny in the past year after drastic turnover, allegations of misconduct or unusual financial activity. Two sheriffs — one former, one recently sworn in — face criminal charges. The Legislature is considering a constitutional amendment to increase oversight. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What’s happened at Vermont sheriffs’ departments .
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs
With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
Though it once faced long odds, casino-style gambling is now firmly entrenched in N.H.
For a long time, they raced greyhounds in Seabrook. The skinny dogs are gone, but some of the same gamblers from those days still come out. “You know how many times I walked around the dog track that’s still out there?” Mike Moodie ponders aloud. “I’ve walked around…if I could have a dollar…”
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
Some light snow tonight, another warm-up ahead
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks
Killington, Norwich and Springfield are all asking voters to approve budgets or consider articles that support additional police department staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks.
