Don’t put your snow shovels away yet, winter isn’t over
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has a look at where all the snow is and what this means for our drought.
Karl Meyer: Federal commission is failing New England’s Great River
Living rivers don’t flow backward; they don’t falter and stop. They don’t consume their young. Northfield Mountain is the most lethal machine ever operated on the Connecticut. Read the story on VTDigger here: Karl Meyer: Federal commission is failing New England’s Great River.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Stop & Shop sells $100,000 lottery ticket
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold from a Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, and its winner came forward on Sunday, Feb. 12 to claim their prize. The Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning $100,000 ticket was from the daily “Mass Cash” drawing. It was purchased from the Stop & Shop in Holyoke.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Massachusetts Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In a state that’s known mostly for its seafood, you may not expect there to be some incredible, juicy, mouthwatering bbq around as well. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s true! And you can find some of the best bbq in Massachusetts at an unassuming eatery in Peabody. Big Pig Barbecue & Catering is the place for carnivores to get some incredibly tasty smoked meats.
nepm.org
Where does western Massachusetts begin?
The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
Are These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Actually Real or Obviously Fake?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
Notable NH Deaths: Well-Known Auto Dealer; Greenhouse Owner; 9-Term State Rep
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Beacon Hill lawmakers plan booze crackdown
Some state lawmakers want to crack down on binge drinking by raising taxes on the vice to help pay for alcohol-related care. Why it matters: Booze caused nearly 5% of all deaths in Mass. between 2015 and 2019 and killed an average of 2,760 of the state’s residents each year during that time, according to a December report.
wgbh.org
'It would destroy me': Neighbors in path of new Sagamore Bridge dread losing their homes
The state’s plan to replace the Cape Cod bridges could send the new Sagamore Bridge directly through the Round Hill subdivision off Sandwich Road. Longtime residents have a lot to say. CAI reporter Jennette Barnes went out to speak with them. I’m knocking on doors in a small subdivision...
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
NHPR
Though it once faced long odds, casino-style gambling is now firmly entrenched in N.H.
For a long time, they raced greyhounds in Seabrook. The skinny dogs are gone, but some of the same gamblers from those days still come out. “You know how many times I walked around the dog track that’s still out there?” Mike Moodie ponders aloud. “I’ve walked around…if I could have a dollar…”
