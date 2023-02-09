ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Elvis Costello Pays Tribute to Burt Bacharach at New York Residency: Watch

Elvis Costello celebrated the life of his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach during a performance on Thursday (February 9), Rolling Stone and Stereogum report. Bacharach died at his home in Los Angeles on February 8, and Costello took a moment to pay tribute to the songwriter as part of the first performance of his 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

Taking it back to the beginning. Much like the name Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the racing world, when you think of country music, it’s hard not to immediately think Hank Williams, as well as his son, Hank Williams Jr. Of course ol’ Hank is iconic as anybody to every pick up a guitar and sing country music, but ol’ Bocephus was, and still is, quite the powerhouse himself. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, […] The post Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”

RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
CBS San Francisco

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "I Say a Little Prayer" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”

HOT DAMN. Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.” Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson. It was the most successful of Ray’s eight hits on the country chart, as […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
New York Post

J. Lo and Ben Affleck finally find California dream house

After months of searching, celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen a new marital home.  The power duo is reportedly now in contract to buy a multimillion-dollar mansion in a star-studded corner of Los Angeles: a sprawling Pacific Palisades estate last listed for $34.5 million, according to TMZ. The A-list singer, 53, and the two-time Academy Award-winner, 50, were photographed this weekend checking out the 15,100-square-foot compound with their kids — Affleck’s daughter Seraphina and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Maximilian, all 14. The property — which was held by Compass and is now listed as being under contract — is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
