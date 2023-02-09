Read full article on original website
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Dionne Warwick says death of composer Burt Bacharach is 'like losing a family member'
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick said that despite her tiffs with late composer Burt Bacharach, they always let each other know they were like family.
Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote
Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry.
Burt Bacharach obituary
Songwriter whose hits, including I Say a Little Prayer and Walk On By, became classics of easy-listening pop
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Elvis Costello Pays Tribute to Burt Bacharach at New York Residency: Watch
Elvis Costello celebrated the life of his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach during a performance on Thursday (February 9), Rolling Stone and Stereogum report. Bacharach died at his home in Los Angeles on February 8, and Costello took a moment to pay tribute to the songwriter as part of the first performance of his 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theater.
Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”
Taking it back to the beginning. Much like the name Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the racing world, when you think of country music, it’s hard not to immediately think Hank Williams, as well as his son, Hank Williams Jr. Of course ol’ Hank is iconic as anybody to every pick up a guitar and sing country music, but ol’ Bocephus was, and still is, quite the powerhouse himself. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, […] The post Watch As 14-Year-Old Hank Williams Jr. Makes His TV Debut Performing His Father’s 1950 Hit, “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Burt Bacharach, One of America’s Greatest Songwriters, Has Passed Away
Bacharach, the composer of hits such as “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head,” was 94 The post Burt Bacharach, One of America’s Greatest Songwriters, Has Passed Away appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”
RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "I Say a Little Prayer" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were...
Naomi Judd’s Death Brought Wynonna + Ashley Judd Together After Years of Estrangement
Following Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April 2022, her daughter and the Judds band mate Wynonna Judd says she's an "orphan" — but that doesn't mean she's going through her grief without family support. The singer finds comfort in her husband of a decade, drummer Cactus Moser, and is also reconnecting with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
Who Wrote Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream?”
You do something to me that I can’t explain / Hold me closer and I feel no pain…Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” is a classic country duet of the highest order. The power duo recorded the song in 1983 for Rogers’...
The Beatles Song That Left Dolly Parton ‘Feelin’ All Kinds of Emotions’
While Dolly Parton became a country music superstar, The Beatles still managed to leave an impression on her with one of their earliest hits
Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”
HOT DAMN. Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.” Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson. It was the most successful of Ray’s eight hits on the country chart, as […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
J. Lo and Ben Affleck finally find California dream house
After months of searching, celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen a new marital home. The power duo is reportedly now in contract to buy a multimillion-dollar mansion in a star-studded corner of Los Angeles: a sprawling Pacific Palisades estate last listed for $34.5 million, according to TMZ. The A-list singer, 53, and the two-time Academy Award-winner, 50, were photographed this weekend checking out the 15,100-square-foot compound with their kids — Affleck’s daughter Seraphina and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Maximilian, all 14. The property — which was held by Compass and is now listed as being under contract — is...
Tributes paid to Burt Bacharach
Stars including Dionne Warwick and Brian Wilson pay tribute to Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, who has died aged 94. (Feb. 10)
Jimi Hendrix Only Released 3 Studio Albums During His Life
Jimi Hendrix got his start as a guitarist playing backup for major artists in the early 1960s before becoming an artist himself. The rock legend only released three albums in his lifetime.
A Posthumous Whitney Houston Album Is Coming Soon And Will Include Six New Gospel Songs
There’s about to be a lot more gospel music in our playlists. Hot on the heels of Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick announcing details of their gospel duet, “Peace Like a River”, comes news that Whitney Houston’s forthcoming album will include six gospel tracks. Houston died...
