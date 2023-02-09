ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Slim chance of snow at night amid warm weather in New England

While temperatures continue to be above normal for now, the skies over New England will look quite split. Along with winds along the northeast, much of the eastern half of New England can expect low to mid-level cloud cover while the west will see an abundance of sunshine and warmer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior

A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
nepm.org

Where does western Massachusetts begin?

The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Massachusetts Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

In a state that’s known mostly for its seafood, you may not expect there to be some incredible, juicy, mouthwatering bbq around as well. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s true! And you can find some of the best bbq in Massachusetts at an unassuming eatery in Peabody. Big Pig Barbecue & Catering is the place for carnivores to get some incredibly tasty smoked meats.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Beacon Hill lawmakers plan booze crackdown

Some state lawmakers want to crack down on binge drinking by raising taxes on the vice to help pay for alcohol-related care. Why it matters: Booze caused nearly 5% of all deaths in Mass. between 2015 and 2019 and killed an average of 2,760 of the state’s residents each year during that time, according to a December report.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy