Don’t put your snow shovels away yet, winter isn’t over
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has a look at where all the snow is and what this means for our drought.
Slim chance of snow at night amid warm weather in New England
While temperatures continue to be above normal for now, the skies over New England will look quite split. Along with winds along the northeast, much of the eastern half of New England can expect low to mid-level cloud cover while the west will see an abundance of sunshine and warmer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Monday.
'It would destroy me': Neighbors in path of new Sagamore Bridge dread losing their homes
The state’s plan to replace the Cape Cod bridges could send the new Sagamore Bridge directly through the Round Hill subdivision off Sandwich Road. Longtime residents have a lot to say. CAI reporter Jennette Barnes went out to speak with them. I’m knocking on doors in a small subdivision...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
February’s lack snowfall in the Pioneer Valley
We are now almost into the middle of February and the Pioneer Valley has yet to see any measurable snowfall so far this month.
Karl Meyer: Federal commission is failing New England’s Great River
Living rivers don’t flow backward; they don’t falter and stop. They don’t consume their young. Northfield Mountain is the most lethal machine ever operated on the Connecticut. Read the story on VTDigger here: Karl Meyer: Federal commission is failing New England’s Great River.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 2/17-2/18
It's a new week and you know what that means, Berkshire County. It's time for the MSP to alert the public on another sobriety checkpoint scheduled for this upcoming weekend. Oh, you thought they were finished? Oh no. In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need...
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior
A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Where does western Massachusetts begin?
The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
PHOTOS: Snow day in North Georgia
Channel 2 Action News sent pictures of what they saw on their snow day.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Massachusetts Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In a state that’s known mostly for its seafood, you may not expect there to be some incredible, juicy, mouthwatering bbq around as well. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s true! And you can find some of the best bbq in Massachusetts at an unassuming eatery in Peabody. Big Pig Barbecue & Catering is the place for carnivores to get some incredibly tasty smoked meats.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Stop & Shop sells $100,000 lottery ticket
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold from a Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, and its winner came forward on Sunday, Feb. 12 to claim their prize. The Massachusetts State Lottery said the winning $100,000 ticket was from the daily “Mass Cash” drawing. It was purchased from the Stop & Shop in Holyoke.
Beacon Hill lawmakers plan booze crackdown
Some state lawmakers want to crack down on binge drinking by raising taxes on the vice to help pay for alcohol-related care. Why it matters: Booze caused nearly 5% of all deaths in Mass. between 2015 and 2019 and killed an average of 2,760 of the state’s residents each year during that time, according to a December report.
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
