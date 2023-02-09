"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." That quote comes from Ghandi and I didn't know that until today. That quote will serve almost no purpose in my life but that doesn't have to be the purpose of learning. We don't need every bit of information we collect to have an end game. Learning enriches our lives in ways we don't realize immediately. People throw around the term "useless knowledge" but there is no such thing. Everything we learn eventually finds its place.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO