Connecticut State

WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: Foxwoods celebrating 31 years

(WTNH) – This Week in Connecticut History, gambling made a splash in the state. On February 15, 1992, Foxwoods Casino opened its doors. By early that afternoon, thousands of cars flooded the parking lots and inside there were lines at every table. A legal battle was raging over slot machines. They wouldn’t be legal for […]
ctexaminer.com

Waiting Lists and Higher Prices Add Up to Long Delays for New Fire Trucks

Across the state, fire departments needing to replace their aging trucks are faced with significant price hikes and multi-year delivery delays due to backlogged manufacturers and supply chain issues. Both supply and demand for fire trucks diminished in 2020 as vendors halted production and fire departments focused their attention on...
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Is it time for Connecticut to have a bear hunt?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For many years in Connecticut, a bear sighting was a rarity. These days, seeing a brown bear in the state during the non-hibernation months is a fairly common occurrence. Bears have gone after people, ransacked homes, played on trampolines, and demolished many bird feeders.
i95 ROCK

5 Fun Connecticut Facts That Almost No One Will Care About

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." That quote comes from Ghandi and I didn't know that until today. That quote will serve almost no purpose in my life but that doesn't have to be the purpose of learning. We don't need every bit of information we collect to have an end game. Learning enriches our lives in ways we don't realize immediately. People throw around the term "useless knowledge" but there is no such thing. Everything we learn eventually finds its place.
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Place to live in Connecticut for Families

Place to live in Connecticut: Connecticut is a great state for families looking for a place to settle down. With its rich history, charming cities, and excellent schools, Connecticut offers a variety of options for families to choose from. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. In...
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
