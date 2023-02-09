Read full article on original website
Tonya Beisly
4d ago
what about the pot holes and man wholes in our towns that are dangerous and destroying our vehicles and costing us tons of money every year and never get fixed
Reply(2)
2
Related
WIBW
Report finds Kansans highly educated, under paid
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report on the most educated states in the nation found that while Kansans are highly educated, they are poorly paid. With data showing a correlation between higher education and higher income as well as lower unemployment rates, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Feb. 13, that it released its report on 2023′s Most & Least Educated States in America, and Kansas falls right in the middle.
WIBW
Sites in Kansas deemed hazardous among $1 billion cleanup effort
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sites deemed hazardous in Kansas are among more than 100 that will receive $1 billion to aid cleanup efforts. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the second wave of about $1 billion in funds from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law will help start new cleanup projects at 22 sites and expedite more than 100 ongoing cleanup efforts across the nation. It said sites in Kansas include 57th and N. Broadway St. in Wichita, Caney Residential Yards and Plating Inc. sites in Great Bend.
Kan. House tackles bill to inhibit adult care 'resident dumping'
TOPEKA — The Kansas adult assisted-living industry pushed back against legislation creating in state law requirements for informing residents in advance of involuntary discharge or transfer orders and establishing in statute the right of residents to appeal those decisions. The House bill was developed with assistance from the Kansas...
Kansas senator vents wrath at state health officials: ‘Recognize your inadequacy’
TOPEKA — Sen. Mark Steffen on Monday described Kansas health officials as inadequate during the COVID-19 pandemic and accused them of intentionally pursuing ineffective ways to slow the spread of the deadly disease. Steffen, a Hutchinson Republican, delivered a fiery speech at the end of a hearing on Senate Bill 6, legislation he introduced to […] The post Kansas senator vents wrath at state health officials: ‘Recognize your inadequacy’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas education advocates see vouchers and hostility as attempts to undermine public schools
TOPEKA — Between voucher programs and new parental rights legislation, education officials say public schools are having a rough time. During a recording of the Kansas Reflector podcast, Marcus Baltzell, director of communications for the Kansas National Education Association, and Leah Fliter, Kansas Association of School Boards assistant executive director of advocacy, discussed the state […] The post Kansas education advocates see vouchers and hostility as attempts to undermine public schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fourstateshomepage.com
More Northeast Oklahoma turnpikes convert to cashless
OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — Two more Oklahoma toll roads, both in the Northeast part of the state, have converted to fully cashless tolling. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) converted SH-364/Creek Turnpike to PlatePay. (cashless tolling). Drivers can now travel completely cashless along the Creek Turnpike between I-44/Turner Turnpike and US-412,...
beyondthetent.com
The 20 Best Places to Go Camping in Kansas: Find Your Next Camping Adventure!
Explore the great outdoors by reading this guide on camping in Kansas. Whether you live in the prairie state or want to plan a visit to explore the vast rolling hills and natural beauty, this guide will help you get a head start. Below you’ll find some of the best camping in Kansas, ranked by ordinal directions.
KVOE
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continues tradition of improving habitat through fundraising
Over the past 40 years, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has generated funds to improve habitat and other conditions. That work has paid dividends, according to Flint Hills Chapter President Lance Fullerton — who tells KVOE News the Kansas herd is in good shape. Fullerton’s comments came during the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oldest brewing company in U.S. now selling in the Midwest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Yuengling, the oldest brewing company in the United States, has recently expanded into Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. Yuengling (pronounced “ying-ling”) is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and is one of the largest craft breweries in the nation with six generations of Yuengling family ownership. In...
Agriculture Online
House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save the Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley...
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID community level this week. See latest map
Sedgwick County remains at state health department’s “substantial” incident rate level.
Full Court Press (2/10/23)
NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from Friday’s high school basketball action on Full Court Press. Boys HAYDEN 39WASHBURN RURAL 43 JUNCTION CITY 45MANHATTAN 46 TOPEKA HIGH 51EMPORIA 67 CENTRAL KC 73HIGHLAND PARK 87 SEAMAN 48TOPEKA WEST 40 ABILENE 65WAMEGO 57 HIAWATHA 42HOLTON 57 ROCK CREEK 60ST. MARYS 68 OLPE 54OSAGE CITY 57 OSAWATOMIE […]
WIBW
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on violent felony warrants out of Florida has been arrested after leading officials in Kansas on a chase down the wrong way of Interstate 70. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Feb. 9, officials attempted to make contact with...
KAKE TV
Mid-week system brings a shot of impactful snow
Two systems slide across KAKEland this week. The first weather maker will be "warmer" and it brings a shot of rain late Monday into Tuesday with the second producing snow. Snow will slide out of Colorado and into Western Kansas, Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely be cold enough that all of the precipitation will fall as snowfall and this will allow for higher snowfall totals. As the system slides east, we do expect more of a wintry mix across South Central Kansas and this could lead to substantially lower totals.
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, two storm systems this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the start of the week before a storm system brings rain Monday night and Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will make it near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Pecans In Kansas
In a state as rural as ours, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of great general stores and country stores in Kansas. You know the type: the sort of old-fashioned shop that used to dot the landscape before the internet and big box stores took over our lives. These types of stores are becoming increasingly rare in today’s world and it’s more important than ever to support these nostalgic, locally-owned gems. One of our favorite country stores in the Sunflower State is the wonderful Circles Pecans and Country Store in the little town of McCune.
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
Marijuana, fentanyl among top issues facing new KBI Director
Marijuana, fentanyl and concerns for the safety of Kansans: These are some of the issues facing the next Kansas Bureau of Investigation director.
wichitaonthecheap.com
8 Wonders of Kansas Quick Review: Road Trip
Ever wondered where to find the 8 Wonders of Kansas? Some of these places I have been to, others I have never heard of. Most of the “Wonders” on this list are pretty close to Wichita making these an easy day trip. The furthest location on this list is four hours away (Monument Rocks). I highly recommend adding these wonderful places to your bucket list.
Find out who qualified for the Kansas high school girls wrestling state tournament
Varsity Kansas has updated seedings for each state tournament with season records.
Comments / 6