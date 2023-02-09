ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orosi, CA

Boy arrested for threatening to shoot up Orosi school, police say

By Marcela Chavez
 4 days ago

OROSI, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after making threats to commit a school shooting in Orosi, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) officials say.

On Wednesday shortly after 5:00 p.m., TCSO deputies say they were called o El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat.

When deputies arrived, they were told that a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school, officials say.

According to deputies, they contacted the boy at his home and he was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Detectives continued investigating this case at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

