DEA: Six out of ten fentanyl-laced prescription pills are potentially lethal

By Shawn Garrett
 4 days ago
An alert from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says a recent analysis of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills in 2022 shows that six out of ten contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

This shows an increase from 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contained a potentially lethal dose.

“More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This marks a dramatic increase – from four out of ten to six out of ten – in the number of pills that can kill,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “These pills are being mass-produced by the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel in Mexico. Never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to you. Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous and one pill can kill.”

According to the DEA, most of these pills are primarily made in Mexico by two drug cartels - the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel - and are made to look identical to real prescription medications, like OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax.

In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20.4 million fake prescription pills. In 2022, in just three months, the DEA seized 10.2 million fake pills in all 50 states.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is a highly synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Two milligrams of fentanyl, just enough to fit on the top of a pencil, is considered a potentially fatal dose.

TheDailyBeast

Mexico Pharmacists Caught Dealing Prescriptions Laced With Fentanyl and Meth

A slew of fentanyl, meth and heroin-laced prescription pills were discovered on the shelves of several tourist-oriented pharmacies in northwest Mexico, according to a UCLA research study and subsequent Los Angeles Times investigation. A survey of pills from Tijuana to the resort town San José del Cabo found that the highly addictive and lethal substances were pressed into counterfeit pills and sold under the guise of legitimate labels such as Percocet, Xanax and the popular ADHD medication Adderall. Many of the farmacias would sell the pills individually, retailing for as low as $15 to $35 per pill, the newspaper reported. And purchases came easy—customers were able to access the highly potent drugs over the counter at roughly two-thirds of the surveyed locations, according to UCLA’s research, as opposed to the regimented system just over the border that often requires multiple consultations and a formal prescription. It is unclear how many deaths may be tied to the practice.Read it at Los Angeles Times
CNN

FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
New York Post

Enough Fentanyl to ‘kill every American five times over’ seized at the border

Enough fentanyl has been seized at US borders in just the last three months to kill over a billion people, a top-ranking border official admitted Tuesday. The revelation came as two US Border Patrol chiefs were grilled during a Congressional hearing on border security. Rep. Tim Burchett cited Customs and Border Patrol figures that at least 9,400 lbs of the ultra-dangerous synthetic drug has been stopped from entering the country since October, about 7,200 lbs of which was seized at the southern border. “That’s enough fentanyl to kill every American five times over,” the Republican from Tennessee pointed out. The US...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Mules with 22lbs of Blow Arrested

The first seizure occurred on January 25th at the Camino Real International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 14.9 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed within the engine intake of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $199,576.
TAPinto.net

Man Arrested with 150 Bricks of Heroin at Robbinsville Warehouse

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse.  According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation.  Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima.   Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
newsnationnow.com

Traffic stop leads to $1.3M drug bust in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (NewsNation) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Portage County, Ohio, earlier this month when police discovered approximately $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in his vehicle, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the Portage Aggressive Crime...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
KGET

Family says son who died from fentanyl overdose bought drugs through Snapchat

(KTLA) — The FBI is investigating the popular social media app Snapchat and its potential role in fentanyl overdose deaths. Investigators say teenagers use the app to purchase what they believe are prescription drugs, without knowing the actual drugs they’re receiving. Authorities are working to prevent the troubling rise in deaths as teens continue connecting […]
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
New York Post

Atlanta man allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs, phones, chicken wings into jail

An Atlanta, Georgia, man was arrested for allegedly using a broken window at the Dekalb County Jail to deliver items like narcotics, tobacco, cell phones, chicken wings and more, according to reports. Fox station WAGA in Atlanta reported that investigators charged Michael Anthony Dixon with crossing a guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine with distribution intent. Dixon, who the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said was carrying a box cutter, was stopped outside of the facility on Feb. 3 while past the guard line area. When deputies searched the area, they found a hidden white back in...
ATLANTA, GA
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Lootpress

Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

