DEA: Six out of ten fentanyl-laced prescription pills are potentially lethal

An alert from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says a recent analysis of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills in 2022 shows that six out of ten contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

This shows an increase from 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contained a potentially lethal dose.

“More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This marks a dramatic increase – from four out of ten to six out of ten – in the number of pills that can kill,” said Administrator Anne Milgram. “These pills are being mass-produced by the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel in Mexico. Never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to you. Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous and one pill can kill.”

According to the DEA, most of these pills are primarily made in Mexico by two drug cartels - the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel - and are made to look identical to real prescription medications, like OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax.

In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20.4 million fake prescription pills. In 2022, in just three months, the DEA seized 10.2 million fake pills in all 50 states.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is a highly synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Two milligrams of fentanyl, just enough to fit on the top of a pencil, is considered a potentially fatal dose.