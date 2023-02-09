ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid’s final injury status vs. Rockets, confirmed

Joel Embiid has been on an absolute tear of late. He’s coming off a 37-point, 13-rebound double-double in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping that their star big man keeps his foot on the gas for Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Embiid, however, has once again […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid’s final injury status vs. Rockets, confirmed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
220K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy