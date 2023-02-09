Read full article on original website
Twitter goes crazy as India star breaks Shane Warne’s record
Twitter went into overdrive after premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past Australian legend Shane Warne and his former national colleague Harbhajan Singh’s tally of five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. 31st five wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket. Ash Anna is One of the greatest ever to grace the game! #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 […] The post Twitter goes crazy as India star breaks Shane Warne’s record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
