Port Wentworth police seek runaway teen

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook Station Circle.

Kymonie is described as 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black puffy jacket. He also had a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360, leave an anonymous tip using the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app or calling Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers at

912-234-

.