Extended Learning Opportunities Program gives Maine high schoolers real-world experience
BELFAST, Maine — A core education is considered necessary for any high school student to get out into the real world; however, it's just as important for students to get their hands dirty outside the classroom. Maine's Department of Education has a program called the Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO)...
Organ recipients ask Mainers to sign up as donors
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Valentine’s Day is not only a day for feelings in the heart. For many, it’s about very real hearts, too. Feb. 14 is National Donor Day. More than 100,000 patients are currently on a transplant list in the U.S. Organ recipients got together in Biddeford on Monday to tell their stories of survival and appreciation, and to urge Mainers to sign up to be a potential donor.
A look at the bills to amend mineral mining laws in this year’s Legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. All the way...
Poetic politician: Maine governor's skills include verse
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Mainers know Democratic Gov. Janet Mills as a level-headed leader, a pragmatic politician, or even a former tough-minded prosecutor. But there’s another side to the governor — she’s a poet. “If more politicians knew poetry, and more poets knew politics, I am...
MaineHousing grants just over $1M to 13 emergency warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday its donation of $1,075,000 in state funds to 13 overnight warming shelters across the state. "From Aroostook County to York County these resources will keep Mainers warm, north to south through the coming cold days of winter," MaineHousing said in a news release.
Two Maine Pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl'
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever homes says it's a big win for local shelters. "It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.
Record cold, then record heat in Maine...What's next?
MAINE, USA — We're already halfway through February, can you believe it? It's been a rollercoaster ride as far as temperatures are concerned. We started the month with extreme cold temperatures followed by record warm temps. Think back to a couple weeks ago when it hurt to walk outside....
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Maine Legislature declares 'Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day'
SACO, Maine — February 10 is officially "Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day." State representatives met on this day for a round table discussion about mental health issues in Maine at the Sweetser Campus in Saco. "For me, there was absolutely never a debate, and we are going to...
Wild ducks found dead in Maine test positive for bird flu
WINTHROP, Maine — Wildlife authorities in Maine said six wild ducks found dead in a stream in Winthrop have tested positive for bird flu. The hooded mergansers were found dead in Mill Stream and tested positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Friday.
Lobster fishers sued federal government over closure to help whales
PORTLAND, Maine — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that are designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay from...
Wipeouts galore in Topsham skijoring event
TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fairgrounds hosted a skijoring event for the second straight year on Saturday, but if you didn’t know better, you might think it was some version of a demolition derby. A sport of Norwegian origin, skijoring translates to "ski driving." Skiers and snowboarders are...
Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to assist
MAINE, USA — The wild blueberry, Maine's most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state's Republican U.S. senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild blueberry, which grows in the sprawling barrens of Maine's rural east, is the state's official berry and one of its most significant exports.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
South Portland extends licenses for hotels serving as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For months, a couple of hotels in South Portland have been home to hundreds of asylum seekers and people experiencing homelessness. During a meeting Tuesday night, the South Portland City Council decided to extend the licenses for two of the hotels. Both the Days Inn...
Union members look to negotiate contract for state transportation workers
BANGOR, Maine — Union members of the Maine Service Employees Association, Local 1989 of the Service Employees International Union are calling upon the state for better pay and benefits for state transportation workers as they renegotiate their contract. Union member for the Maine Department of Transportation Brian Markey said...
Activists rally in Portland to 'Say No To Racism'
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers of all ages came out for a rally to "Say No To Racism" in Portland's Congress Square Park Friday evening. They stood with signs in hand reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Hate Has No Home in Portland" among other phrases. "The idea was to do...
Maine community colleges end student COVID-19 vaccine requirements
MAINE, USA — Community colleges in Maine are ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for on-campus students. The Maine Community College System (MCCS) announced the rescindment on Wednesday in a news release, saying it will be effective immediately. Prior to revoking the vaccine requirements, the community college system's student vaccine protocol...
Portland Monopoly edition to be released fall 2023
PORTLAND, Maine — Your favorite Portland destinations could soon be part of a historic board game. The manufacturers of Monopoly joined Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO of Visit Portland, and Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to announce that the iconic game is releasing Monopoly: Portland, Maine edition.
Commission shares report on reestablishing Maine parole
AUGUSTA, Maine — When it comes to an opportunity for parole, Maine is among the minority nationwide. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 16 states currently do not have parole, including Maine, which abolished parole in 1976. While there are some other avenues for those incarcerated to get out...
