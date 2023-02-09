ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Organ recipients ask Mainers to sign up as donors

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Valentine’s Day is not only a day for feelings in the heart. For many, it’s about very real hearts, too. Feb. 14 is National Donor Day. More than 100,000 patients are currently on a transplant list in the U.S. Organ recipients got together in Biddeford on Monday to tell their stories of survival and appreciation, and to urge Mainers to sign up to be a potential donor.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine Pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl'

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever homes says it's a big win for local shelters. "It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wild ducks found dead in Maine test positive for bird flu

WINTHROP, Maine — Wildlife authorities in Maine said six wild ducks found dead in a stream in Winthrop have tested positive for bird flu. The hooded mergansers were found dead in Mill Stream and tested positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Friday.
WINTHROP, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wipeouts galore in Topsham skijoring event

TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fairgrounds hosted a skijoring event for the second straight year on Saturday, but if you didn’t know better, you might think it was some version of a demolition derby. A sport of Norwegian origin, skijoring translates to "ski driving." Skiers and snowboarders are...
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to assist

MAINE, USA — The wild blueberry, Maine's most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state's Republican U.S. senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild blueberry, which grows in the sprawling barrens of Maine's rural east, is the state's official berry and one of its most significant exports.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine community colleges end student COVID-19 vaccine requirements

MAINE, USA — Community colleges in Maine are ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for on-campus students. The Maine Community College System (MCCS) announced the rescindment on Wednesday in a news release, saying it will be effective immediately. Prior to revoking the vaccine requirements, the community college system's student vaccine protocol...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Monopoly edition to be released fall 2023

PORTLAND, Maine — Your favorite Portland destinations could soon be part of a historic board game. The manufacturers of Monopoly joined Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO of Visit Portland, and Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to announce that the iconic game is releasing Monopoly: Portland, Maine edition.
PORTLAND, ME
