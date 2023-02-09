ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update

[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Improvements coming to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail

Improvements to recreational access along the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail are forthcoming. Scott Brocato spoke with members from the Bureau of Land Management and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, as well as the New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands, about what to expect. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces political icon J. Paul Taylor dies at age 102

UPDATE: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff from Feb. 13 to 15 in honor of former state Rep. J. Paul Taylor, who passed away on Sunday.   EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico political icon and longtime Las Cruces area resident J. Paul […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the first things a newborn baby girl did in her life; help her parents get engaged at the Hospitals of Providence - and just in time for Valentine's Day. Shortly after Viridiana Navarro and Octavio Lizarde welcomed their daughter Amayrani into the world on Saturday, Lizarde dressed his The post Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Fall in Love with This Emu and His Cute Hats at this Local Ranch

Krazy Arrow Ranchette in Chaparral, New Mexico, just 20 minutes outside of El Paso, has one crazy emu who loves to wear hats!. In case you missed it, Krazy Arrow Ranchette is a small family farm in Chaparral who has recently gotten even more popular since they've introduced themselves to the Foodies of El Paso to advertise that they are selling eggs!
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU basketball fans react to suspension

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Aggies fans are reacting after sources close to NMSU confirmed the university's men's basketball game on Friday was suspended due to reports of hazing. "It's a real disappointment. Especially for the seniors on this New Mexico State basketball team, to have their season ended the way it did. And The post NMSU basketball fans react to suspension appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation

The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Comeback

College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations

New Mexico State University is suspending its men’s basketball schedule indefinitely following unspecified allegations involving the coaching staff. According to a university statement shared via Colin Deaver of KTSM in El Paso, Texas, the allegations are not related to an incident Nov. 19 in which a New Mexico State player was involved in a fatal Read more... The post College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Larry Brown Sports

New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations

New Mexico State men’s basketball program has been shut down indefinitely, and the suspension is reportedly over some hazing. The school released a statement on Friday to announce the news. “New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. MNSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from... The post New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS CRUCES, NM

