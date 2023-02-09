Read full article on original website
KRQE Newsfeed: NMSU hazing allegations, Personal finance bill, Snow and rain, UNM lab changes, Penguin update
[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Improvements coming to the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail
Improvements to recreational access along the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail are forthcoming. Scott Brocato spoke with members from the Bureau of Land Management and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, as well as the New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands, about what to expect. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning...
Las Cruces political icon J. Paul Taylor dies at age 102
UPDATE: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff from Feb. 13 to 15 in honor of former state Rep. J. Paul Taylor, who passed away on Sunday. EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico political icon and longtime Las Cruces area resident J. Paul […]
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
What Would A Spy Balloon Get A Great View Of From The El Paso Sky
One of the big new stories recently has been the coverage of the Chinese spy balloon that was recently shot down on US soil. Well we're not gonna look into the political side here. Instead, we're gonna talk about what a balloon would see if one EVER came to El Paso; what would it spot from the air?
Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the first things a newborn baby girl did in her life; help her parents get engaged at the Hospitals of Providence - and just in time for Valentine's Day. Shortly after Viridiana Navarro and Octavio Lizarde welcomed their daughter Amayrani into the world on Saturday, Lizarde dressed his The post Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom appeared first on KVIA.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
Worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded using force on child
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — In a CBS4 exclusive, a former childcare worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded the moment another daycare worker appeared to use force against a child. Alexis Arzabal was able to record the incident with her phone. Arzabal said since she...
Fall in Love with This Emu and His Cute Hats at this Local Ranch
Krazy Arrow Ranchette in Chaparral, New Mexico, just 20 minutes outside of El Paso, has one crazy emu who loves to wear hats!. In case you missed it, Krazy Arrow Ranchette is a small family farm in Chaparral who has recently gotten even more popular since they've introduced themselves to the Foodies of El Paso to advertise that they are selling eggs!
Cat rescued after nearly a week stranded on electric pole in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After five long days and nights stuck up on an electric pole in a West El Paso neighborhood, a cat is finally safely back on solid ground. Residents of a West El Paso neighborhood told KTSM that they made multiple calls to the city’s Animal Services Department about a cat […]
Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation
The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
Police: Drunk driver takes taser away from officer during arrest in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of driving drunk took the taser away from a police officer who was trying to arrest him in far east El Paso, officials said. Police arrested 29-year-old Jose Hernandez who is from Socorro. The incident happened on the 12400 block of...
El Paso social media influencers make their mark in a billion dollar industry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14 ) — Social media continues to grow, as big platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram have over 1 billion active users daily. More people have turned to social media as a source of income creating the influencer industry to boom. How are "influencers" gaining popularity?
