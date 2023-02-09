COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested at the Rockrimmon Apartments Friday night after kicking a police officer in the face while being detained, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic violence call. Police learned a man The post Man arrested after kicking officer in the face while being detained in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO