Daily Record
Cañon City Police: Woman arrested on suspicion of harassment
800 blk. of North 5th St, Mark Burke, 47, of Cañon City, was arrested for Second-Degree Assault. 800 blk. of Royal Gorge Blvd, Adair Martinez, 44, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Trespass. 700 blk. of Barr Ave, Linda Fowler, 53, of Cañon City, was...
Daily Record
Cañon City man accused of assaulting female jogger pleads guilty to second-degree assault
The Cañon City man accused of assaulting a female jogger Dec. 11, 2021, on the Arkansas Riverwalk pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Monday in district court. Jordan Gray, 22, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, a Class-4 felony; second-degree assault, a Class-4 felony; attempted sexual assault, a Class-5 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class-1 misdemeanor.
Daily Record
Cañon City man reaches misdemeanor plea agreement in internet luring case
The Cañon City man who was arrested Dec. 5 for allegedly engaging in online sexual conversation and making plans to meet a female he believed to be 13 pleaded guilty to an amended complaint with the added charge of unlawful sexual contact on Monday. Jerry Roy Sparks, 62, was...
Suspect arrested with large amount of drugs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect, identified as Samuel Rogers, after they tied to run from officers in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 13. According to CSPD, around 3:50 a.m. on Monday, officers contacted suspicious vehicles in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive, east of […]
KKTV
Inmate back in custody after escaping Fremont County prison
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate is back in custody after escaping a southern Colorado prison. DOC officials say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, inmate Richmond T. Johnson escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex. The inmate was seen walking in a field off of Mackenzie Road.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An individual was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by two suspects with baseball bats Saturday evening on Feb. 11, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Karel Lopez-Hurtado and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both arrested for assault following a police chase that ended near a Colorado Springs Walgreens located […]
2 arrested, 1 hospitalized after alleged assault with baseball bats, Colorado Springs police say
Two men were arrested and an assault victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday after an alleged assault involving baseball bats, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Juan Carlos Hernandez and Karel Lopez-Hurtado face felony charges in connection with the attack. At about 5:30 p.m., police received a 911...
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store in Highlands Ranch Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
KKTV
Following officer’s death, Fountain mayor calls out ‘thriving conditions’ in Colorado for criminals
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Lax laws and a hospitable environment for criminals enabled the events of Feb. 2 that resulted in the death of a young police officer, says the city of Fountain’s mayor. “The suspects that Officer Becerra was pursuing the night he was gravely injured where repeat...
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following a report of domestic violence and a physical altercation with officers late Friday night on Feb. 10, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Rockrimmon apartments located at 5800 Walsh Point on reports of a physical domestic […]
Law enforcement react to death of Fountain Police Officer
(COLORADO) — Colorado law enforcment send their profound sympathies to the loved ones of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Officer Becerra was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during an on duty pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Thursday, Feb. 2. The community […]
Officers on scene at Walgreens for arrest of wanted felon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on scene at a Colorado Springs Walgreens for the arrest of a wanted felon, Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Law enforcement is responding to an incident at the Walgreens located on East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard. CSPD says the fugitive attempted to evade […]
Pueblo Police: Man accused of assaulting multiple people, including officers
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man faces multiple charges, including assaulting officers, after he reportedly attacked two people. On Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Rd. at 5:48 p.m. The reporting party told dispatchers two men were fighting inside one of the apartments. At the scene, police identified the The post Pueblo Police: Man accused of assaulting multiple people, including officers appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage
Man arrested after kicking officer in the face while being detained in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested at the Rockrimmon Apartments Friday night after kicking a police officer in the face while being detained, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic violence call. Police learned a man The post Man arrested after kicking officer in the face while being detained in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Two arrested for theft of personal property, cars
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man and woman are under arrest after police officers investigated multiple instances of property theft from fitness businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as motor vehicle theft and identity theft. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), members of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit investigated reports of theft that occurred […]
Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
Deputies recover items following string of burglaries at Pueblo West homes and businesses
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies recovered several items reported stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses after a string of burglaries. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of E. Falcon Dr. There, deputies recovered numerous stolen items from homes and at The post Deputies recover items following string of burglaries at Pueblo West homes and businesses appeared first on KRDO.
Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Custer County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Fremont County, just east of Cañon City According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday near Highway 115 and MacKenzie Ave. The crash involved two vehicles. The deputy was taken by ambulance to a The post Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City appeared first on KRDO.
Three vehicle crash on Barnes Road leaves several injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left several injured Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were called to an injury crash in the 4800 block of Barnes Road. Arriving officers learned that a vehicle turning left from westbound Barnes Road was hit […]
