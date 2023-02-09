ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Family Support Services offers a night of Mardi Gras fun at annual fundraiser gala

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

Family Support Services is offering a night of fun with its 2023 Mardi Gras fundraiser, to be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

The annual Mardi Gras themed, festive evening is set to include a dinner catered by Market Street Catering; live music provided by Cameron James Smith and The Band Monarch; a mobile and live auction featuring more than 200 items such as jewelry, a Sod Poodle suite, expense-paid trips, meal tickets, "Texas" musical admission and more; an Angus Beef raffle; Mardi Gras store; casino and more.

"This is a party that encourages all walks of life to come," said Joette Campbell, Director of Marketing for Family Support Services. "You will see evening gowns and jeans, and everyone has a great time. You will see people with masks and no masks. It's a great time for us to get to talk about what we do and why we do it, to help even more in the community."

According to Campbell, the organization is hoping to raise $50,000 with this annual event to help support "the gaps" in their funding throughout the year, including expenses that their programs do not provide and their upcoming move into the new FSS building this spring. The long awaited move is coming to the organization after losing their former office in a fire and the completion of their new building.

"Our old building was burnt in a fire in January of 2020, and we've been working out of temporarily space ever since. But this spring, we will be moving into our new four-story building downtown, so that is our current goal. It will be bigger to allow us to serve more people," Campbell said.

This fundraiser will be FSS' 13th annual event, and it is currently seeing a drop in sales from last year. According to Campbell, at this time last year, the organization was creating additional seating to accommodate for extra ticket sales. However, this year has not seen the same enthusiasm, and they currently have an approximate 100 tickets still available.

"Last year, many people came, and it was a great party and everyone had a good time, and we hope it's the same this year. But, it is just a different environment economically for some people this year," Campbell said.

With seating still being available, the organization hopes to be able to offer tickets at the door, something that has previously never been an option.

For more information about FSS, visit them online at https://fss-ama.org/ .

To purchase a ticket or table, visit them online at https://fss-ama.org/mardi-gras-party-2023/ or contact FSS at (806) 342-2503.

