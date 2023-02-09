Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
KCPD connects separate incident to shooting that left an officer injured outside police headquarters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said an officer was shot Sunday night outside KCPD headquarters. Police said an officer was struck by gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. outside the building on Locust Street. Authorities said the officer is recovering in the hospital. Their injury is not...
Independence police officer, driver injured in crash at traffic stop
An Independence police officer and a driver are recovering after a third driver crashed into a traffic stop on MO 291 Highway near 23rd Street.
KCTV 5
Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., Mission Police officers responded to shots being fired on the 5400 block of Russell Street in Mission, Kansas. Nicholas McPheron of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Velock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, were arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree.
KCTV 5
Officer shot at KCPD police headquarters following Chiefs Super Bowl win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An officer suffered a gunshot wound Sunday evening at police headquarters in downtown Kansas City. Kansas City Police Department detectives determined there was a potential connection to a shots fired incident about 9:30 p.m. in the area of 17th and Locust. “There is significant evidence...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.
oehawkseye.org
New Information Revealed In Elmore Hearing
19-year-old Jaylon D. Elmore, a former student at Olathe East high school, has pleaded not guilty on all charges in connection to the shooting incident that took place last March. At the preliminary hearing, which took place last Monday, Prosecutors say Elmore shot at Erik Clark, Olathe East’s school resource...
1 killed in hit-and-run early Saturday morning in KCMO
One person was killed in a traffic accident around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
One dead in overnight crash near Paseo
Kansas City police said a person is dead after an overnight crash that occurred Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City. Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.
KCTV 5
KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
Search continues for inmate who escaped KC-area jail in December
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 5 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
KMBC.com
Kansas Highway Patrol to tow abandoned vehicles in Johnson, Wyandotte Counties on parade day
OLATHE, Kan. — Beginning on Wednesday morning at 5 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol will be towing abandoned vehicles from shoulders of interstates and highways in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. The parade is expected to impact traffic across the Kansas City metro area, including the Kansas side. The policy...
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Buchanan Co.
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
kttn.com
Two from Kansas City sentenced to a combined 42 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth and illegal firearms
Two Missouri men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Fejzic to pay a monetary judgment of $325,000, which represent the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.
KMBC.com
One seriously wounded in shooting early Wednesday morning in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone overnight outside a Grandview apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory Apartments, located on the 12000 block of 3rd Street. The victim, expected to live, suffered a "serious injury" and was...
FBI looking for suspect involved in robbery at Commerce Bank near 89th, State Line
The suspect made a verbal threat of an explosive device and ran from the scene on foot south on State Line Road with an unknown amount of money.
