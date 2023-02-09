Read full article on original website
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Collaborative hip-hop album explores life for young men of color in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - What’s it like growing up as a young Black man in Washtenaw County today?. An intergenerational collective of hip-hop artists, from established names to young rappers just getting their start, have an answer in Formula 734 Volume II. “It’s like a culture shock for some...
Michigan fired Matt Weiss for ‘inappropriately’ accessing computer accounts
An investigation by the University of Michigan alleges fired assistant football coach Matt Weiss inappropriately accessed computer accounts of others at the school, acts that drew police attention and later resulted in his dismissal, according to records obtained by The Ann Arbor News/ MLive. A memo sent to Weiss on...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor teen missing since October found
A missing Ann Arbor teen who was reported on the missing person’s list since October has been found and is back with family. Earlier this month, on February 3rd, as part of National Missing Persons Day, the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who had still been missing. One of those people on the list was 14-year-old Samyah Nundley.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named best city within United States
ANN ARBOR – It’s official, Tree Town is THE best city to live in within the entire United States in 2023. The determination comes from a collection of expert survey results by research website StudyFinds. For their “Best Places To Live In The U.S., According To Experts” list,...
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
As Ann Arbor aims to get off gas, some see promise in electric radiant floors
DEXTER, MI — Weighing options for heating the guest house they’re building behind their Dexter home, Katherine Becker and Steve Wells decided to go an alternative route. Rather than gas heat, which is still the most common way to heat American homes, the couple recently installed an all-electric radiant heat system under the floors.
Mango chipotle paczki? Sounds maddening, but it's true
Paczki palooza time Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, doesn't arrive until Feb. 21. But for Union Joints, the company behind several metro Detroit restaurants, including Vinsetta Garage, Grand Castro and Union Assembly, the time is now. Union Joints has come up with new flavors and some creative names for its 2023 lineup of paczki. Since 2017, the Clarkston-based restaurant group has been offering its take on Polish pastries. ...
The Grave of James Vernor, Creator of Vernors Ginger Ale
Seems like whenever we come across the final resting places of famous people, what we see are these elaborate memorials: garish mausoleums, wondrous architecture, tall towering monuments, lush landscapes, or various statues of the deceased or other non-descriptive human figures. But not in the case of James Vernor. Vernor was...
tourcounsel.com
The GMRENCEN Detroit | Shopping center in Michigan
The Renaissance Center (also known as the GM Renaissance Center and nicknamed the RenCen) is a group of seven connected skyscrapers in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, United States. The Renaissance Center complex is on the Detroit International Riverfront and is owned and used by General Motors as its world headquarters. The central tower has been the tallest building in Michigan since it was erected in 1977.
wcsx.com
The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan
Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
tourcounsel.com
Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan
Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
michiganchronicle.com
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
Making music with his eyes helps Michigan ALS patient find creative joy again
YPSILANTI, MI - Jordan Weston’s eyes dart back and forth across a screen inches from his face. The 32-year-old Ypsilanti man himself is motionless, but the furious motion of his eyes is hard at work creating a song. Melodic piano notes. Rhythmic percussion. Pulsating bass. Little by little over...
12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing desserts to new Ann Arbor location
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens new location in Ann Arbor — ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor can now add one more spot to its running list of places to get a sweet treat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy
WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
The most Fulbright scholars & students come from these Michigan colleges
Michigan State University has produced more Fulbright students and scholars who will continue their education abroad than any other college in the state. The Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars and Students list covers colleges with the highest number of students with bachelor’s degrees and faculty, research or administrative scholars awarded Fulbright scholarships for overseas education, according to the Feb. 10 update by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
