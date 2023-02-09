ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wemu.org

Ann Arbor teen missing since October found

A missing Ann Arbor teen who was reported on the missing person’s list since October has been found and is back with family. Earlier this month, on February 3rd, as part of National Missing Persons Day, the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who had still been missing. One of those people on the list was 14-year-old Samyah Nundley.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named best city within United States

ANN ARBOR – It’s official, Tree Town is THE best city to live in within the entire United States in 2023. The determination comes from a collection of expert survey results by research website StudyFinds. For their “Best Places To Live In The U.S., According To Experts” list,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Mango chipotle paczki? Sounds maddening, but it's true

Paczki palooza time Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, doesn't arrive until Feb. 21. But for Union Joints, the company behind several metro Detroit restaurants, including Vinsetta Garage, Grand Castro and Union Assembly, the time is now. Union Joints has come up with new flavors and some creative names for its 2023 lineup of paczki. Since 2017, the Clarkston-based restaurant group has been offering its take on Polish pastries. ...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Grave of James Vernor, Creator of Vernors Ginger Ale

Seems like whenever we come across the final resting places of famous people, what we see are these elaborate memorials: garish mausoleums, wondrous architecture, tall towering monuments, lush landscapes, or various statues of the deceased or other non-descriptive human figures. But not in the case of James Vernor. Vernor was...
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

The GMRENCEN Detroit | Shopping center in Michigan

The Renaissance Center (also known as the GM Renaissance Center and nicknamed the RenCen) is a group of seven connected skyscrapers in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, United States. The Renaissance Center complex is on the Detroit International Riverfront and is owned and used by General Motors as its world headquarters. The central tower has been the tallest building in Michigan since it was erected in 1977.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan

Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan

Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
FLINT, MI
Mashed

12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy

WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

The most Fulbright scholars & students come from these Michigan colleges

Michigan State University has produced more Fulbright students and scholars who will continue their education abroad than any other college in the state. The Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars and Students list covers colleges with the highest number of students with bachelor’s degrees and faculty, research or administrative scholars awarded Fulbright scholarships for overseas education, according to the Feb. 10 update by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
MICHIGAN STATE
