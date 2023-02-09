Plans for Warminster’s Brand New Tesla Dealership Delayed Until March

The township is in talks to build a new dealership for a major electric vehicle company. Photo by iStock.

Talks of a new electric vehicle dealership have been postponed as one Bucks County township debates future plans for the new business. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the dealership for the Warminster Patch.

Officials from Warminster Township are delaying talks for the building of a Tesla dealership in the area until March. The plans for a further discussion and potential decision are being moved to the March 2 meeting.

The proposed location would be set up at the long-closed Pathmark on York Road, directly across the street from Archbishop Wood Catholic High School . With this new delay in planning, talks about the proposed dealership are still in the preliminary stages with the Elon Musk -run car company.

As electric vehicles continue to be a huge hit amongst Bucks County drivers, many are anxious to know when the dealership may be opening. If the plans go through, construction for the new building could begin as early as this coming spring.