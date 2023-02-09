ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
Tropical shirts, record warmth before the late-week snowstorm

Record warmth will be felt at a few cities Tuesday afternoon. A record warm morning will be felt many places Wednesday morning. Saginaw has a good chance at tying a record set over 100 years ago in 1918. Tuesday afternoon’s high temperature at Saginaw should hit 49 degrees. This would tie the old record of 49 degrees set back on February 14, 1918.
See Saginaw-area team, individual wrestling district champions

Six Saginaw-area wrestling programs brought home district championships, surviving to compete in the Michigan high school team wrestling regional tournaments Wednesday. In Division 3, three Saginaw-area teams will head to Birch Run for a Division 3 regional tournament, with Alma, Birch Run and Freeland earning district titles.
Hoyt Park outhouse race still scheduled despite soggy Saginaw conditions

SAGINAW, MI — Mother Nature won’t stop one of the most celebrated events in the Hoyt Park ice skating season, organizers said. While warm weather will mean no ice for ice-skating or snow for sledding at the downtown Saginaw park, planners said the annual “outhouse race” will continue as planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
