Westfield, NJ

Westfield Students Help Bring Ideas to Life with 2nd Annual 3D Printing Fundraiser

By Matt Kadosh
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD NJ – Westfield High School’s 3D printing club sprung into action last year, helping WHS students bring their ideas to life under the leadership of founder and president Mattia Butera and vice president Cooper DelGandio.

In the past year, the club has built itself from the ground up, teaching members the principles of 3D design and fostering a collaborative learning environment. They have sparked interest in 3D printing throughout WHS, expanding to 50 club members, 20 more than last year.

Last year, Butera, 18, started the club's first fundraiser, designing, printing, and selling WHS keychains to students at the high school. He raised $300 and donated all proceeds to Geeks Rule, an organization dedicated to combating racial, social, economic and gender disparities by providing STEM opportunities for underprivileged students.

This year’s fundraiser is meant to be even bigger and better than last year's, with a goal of raising at least $600 for Geeks Rule. The club will be selling more items, and they will be available to all residents in the local community, including elementary, middle and high school students.

Butera hopes that by expanding the fundraiser to Westfield’s elementary and middle schools, he will be able to spark interest in 3D printing among the young generation while also raising money to help underserved communities.

“3D printing is such a great technology and to me it embraces all the best parts of STEM. It’s got the computer, the physical and the mechanical engineering side,” Butera said. “And using that technology to raise money to bring that same technology to these underprivileged communities that didn’t have access to it before, to me, is the best way to do it. It’s a cycle that fuels itself.”

Butera designed all the gadgets available for purchase. They include a WHS blue devil keychain and personalized toothpaste squeezers, keychains and phone charger identifiers.

This year, Butera plans to grow the fundraiser and will include the club members in the initiative. One of them is sophomore Hayato Ebihara, 16, who moved to the United States from Australia last year and immediately knew that he wanted to be a part of the 3D printing club when he arrived at WHS. He has lived in many different places, and those experiences have helped him understand the importance of providing educational opportunities for all students.

“Having gone to many schools in different countries, I can tell that the resources available play an important role in getting people interested in 3D printing,” Ebihara said. “It makes this fundraiser meaningful for me to know that more people will have the opportunity to pursue STEM and have more opportunities to get interested in new technologies.”

Butera also created the club’s website with news, pictures and lessons. He makes step-by-step guides with instructions on how to build and design the various items the club makes using the OnShape design program.

“I work the guides step by step. You can log on and there are details to the point where even if you have never had experience with Onshape, you can make the design,” Butera said. “This is also for other high schools to use if they don’t have a 3D printing club, since they can go on my website and learn how to create it themselves. It’s another way to expand our reach in the community.”

Butera is not only focused on making an impact within the nearby community but also within his club community as well.

He said, “whenever I am giving lessons, I always pause and ask if there are any questions, and people always ask them. And while I’m helping somebody, another person who had a question is getting helped by someone right next to them. There’s a community learning environment, and I love to see that.”

The fundraiser is open now and will end once they reach 150 orders. Orders can be placed via the order form and will be delivered within 3-4 weeks after purchase. All items cost $5

Butera has loved sharing his passion for 3D design with his club and spreading his joy of 3D printing with the fundraiser.

“My favorite part of being a teacher is also my favorite part of creating things on my own, which is watching the designs come out in person. Seeing that the students are as transformed by the technology as I was, I really enjoy that part, and that’s what we hope to spread with the fundraiser,” Butera said.

For any inquiries, you can contact Butera via email at mattia.t.butera@gmail.com. To visit the club’s Instagram, click here.

Annika Vesuna is a student at Westfield High School participating in a journalism program with TAPinto Westfield.

