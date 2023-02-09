Read full article on original website
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The Ravens just sprung a secrecy leak. … so a chance of trading Lamar Jackson is now officially an option.
Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has 5-Word Reaction To Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs made history again on Sunday evening. They took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. They were led by Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 182 yards through the air and three touchdowns on a bum ankle. After ...
Texans Hire Jerrod Johnson as Coach - Pep OUT
With the hiring of Jerrod Johnson as quarterbacks coach, the Houston Texans have officially moved on from former offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos franchise quarterback Russell Wilson will not get special treatment under new head coach Sean Payton. Payton previously stated that private position coaches would not be tolerated under his Broncos regime. Wilson famously works with private quarterback guru Jake Heaps. Heaps enjoyed almost unfettered access to the Broncos’ facility under former head coach Nathaniel Read more... The post Sean Payton gets brutally honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend
It's been a pretty special year for Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has led his NFL tea, the Philadelphia Eagles, all the way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are set to take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. Hurts' longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Announcement
Terry Bradshaw went viral this week for his wild announcement to reporters. The legendary NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst revealed that he told Fox Sports that the ratings would go through the roof if he worked long enough to die on the air. Seriously. “I told Fox, if I could just die on ...
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Photos
Paige Spiranac is ready for the Super Bowl. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday evening. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, is picking the Eagles. "Slide to picture ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision
Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision. Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid
Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Brother Video
The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons on Sunday night over the Philadelphia Eagles. They came back from 10 points down and scored on every possession in the second half to win 38-35. It gave Patrick Mahomes his second Super Bowl as he's already becoming one of ...
Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Monday
It's safe to say that many weren't thrilled with the officiating in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Eagles, 38-35, thanks in part to a holding call on the Philadelphia secondary late in the fourth quarter. The holding call extended Kansas City's game-winning drive and set up ...
