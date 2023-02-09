Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Look: Rihanna's Boyfriend Goes Viral During Halftime Show
On Sunday night, Rihanna stole the show from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for a few minutes. She gave fans a thrilling Super Bowl halftime performance that had the sports world talking. But fans weren't the only ones taking in the performance. Rihanna's boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, was ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Look: Erin Andrews' Super Bowl Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is ready to go on Sunday night. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is trending on social media for her Super Bowl outfit. Andrews, who was rocking a white outfit in the pregame, has changed into something darker for kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. That's certainly a Super ...
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Look: Dianna Russini's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending on social media ahead of kickoff at the Super Bowl. Russini, who's covering the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, is rocking quite the all-red outfit. "We are live outside the Chiefs hotel," she announced on Sunday afternoon. NFL fans are digging the look. ...
Fox Sports Reveals Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Ratings
The Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna, one of the biggest stars in the music industry, was well-hyped heading into the contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. According to the ratings posted by Fox Sports on Monday, the performance was a worldwide massive hit - and ...
NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Brother Video
The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons on Sunday night over the Philadelphia Eagles. They came back from 10 points down and scored on every possession in the second half to win 38-35. It gave Patrick Mahomes his second Super Bowl as he's already becoming one of ...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision
Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision. Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Chiefs Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Team Makeup
The Kansas City Chiefs became world champions again on Sunday evening. They came back from 10 points down to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 after struggling on offense in the first half. A lot of it had to do with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes going off, but part of it also ...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan, Rihanna Video
FOX's Michael Strahan was a man on a mission at the end of Rihanna's halftime show tonight. Strahan ran over to try and intercept the superstar performer as she jogged off the field at State Farm Stadium. In the video below, you can see Strahan in the blue suit moving in to try and get a ...
Look: There's Controversy With Rob Gronkowski's Live Field Goal
Despite all of the time and marketing energy that went into FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" with Rob Gronkowski, the actual event was a head-scratcher that's created some controversy. Billed as a live field goal attempt by the former All-Pro tight end where users who bet on their app would receive free ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Personal Announcement
During her Super Bowl performance on Sunday night, fans were all asking the same question about Rihanna. The award-winning singer appeared to be showing a bump during her performance, leading everyone to wonder if she was pregnant. Well, that question has been answered. Not long after her ...
NFL World Reacts To Black National Anthem Announcement
There will be a couple of special pregame songs performed prior to kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. While Chris Stapleton will be singing the Star Spangled Banner, Sheryl Lee Ralph, the star of the comedy series "Abbott Elementary," will be performing the Black national anthem. "123 ...
Rihanna Appears To Announce Major Personal News During Show
While fans around the country certainly enjoyed Rihanna's performance in the Apple Music Halftime Show, there were a lot of people who couldn't get over her appearance. Countless fans are speculating that Rihanna is pregnant once again. Although she hasn't officially confirmed the news, her ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Pregame Photo
Erin Andrews is getting ready to go. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is trending on social media ahead of kickoff on Sunday night. Andrews is already in the working mood. "WORK WORK WORK!!!" she wrote. NFL fans are excited, too. "Go get em!!!!!❤️❤️❤️" one fan wrote. "Keep on killing it EA. So ...
