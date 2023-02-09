30 murals around Nashville, TN
We all know that Nashville has a vibrant art scene — and we’re not just talking about the Frist Art Museum. One of our all-time favorite galleries ? Music City itself.
The 615 is home to a number of meaningful murals . Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city.
This mural stands as testament to the hardships Music City has faced in recent years — you’ll also find picture-pawfect replicas at The Basement East and Marathon Music Works.
“ Bows And Roses ,” LoveShackFancy, 2301 12th Ave. S. | By Natasha May Platt
This pretty in pink mural represents the collection of clothes you’ll find inside the LoveShackFancy retailer.
“ Nashville Looks Good On You ,” 2511 12th Ave. S. | By nashTN
Located behind Frothy Monkey, this sleek design can also be found on a line of clothing by nashTN. See a list of additional “Nashville Looks Good On You” murals around town.
“ Hey Y’all! ,” Stoney Clover, 2707 12th Ave. S. | By Nino C. Flores
A seemingly fitting piece of art for a common greeting you’ll hear in the South — find this mural located inside the custom accessory store.
“ Welcome To Music Kitty ,” 2315 12th Ave. S. | By Never Xtinct
This mural was the product of a partnership between Never Xtinct and the Nashville Zoo to help promote the zoo and its efforts to preserve the endangered Sumatran tiger species .
“ Looking Pretty, Music City ,” Madewell, 2709 12th Ave. S. | By Emily Eisenhart , Eastside Murals
The mural dons people wearing what appears to be blue jeans — very fitting for the building housing Madewell, a women’s retailer specializing in denim . It was created in collaboration with Metro Schools and painted with help from Eastside Murals.
“ Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe ,” Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave. | By Audroc Audie
From cheeky sayings to a 3D spoon you can sit on , it doesn’t get much more “Instagrammable.” The NASHtoday team visited the cereal bar when it opened — check that out here .
“ Dolly Parton ,” Acme Feed & Seed (corner of 1st Avenue and Broadway) | By Mackenzie K. Moore
The portrait of the Tennessee queen debuted in fall of 2022 (facing 1st Avenue and the Cumberland River) and features one of Dolly’s famous lines, “ If you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain .”
“ Tennessee Tough ,” 424 6th Ave. S. | By Eric ‘Mobe’ Bass
This mural was unveiled during Titans kickoff week in 2020, incorporating augmented reality technology to create a more interactive fan experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ Legends Corner ,” 428 Broadway | By Tim Davis
If you want a photo op with some of country music’s biggest stars , you can do it all in one place. DYK : Taylor Swift was originally featured where Brad Paisley is now painted.
“ What Lifts You ,” 302 11th Ave. S. | By Kelsey Montague
This artist is known for incorporating the city in which she is painting into a mural, hence why you might notice guitars and music notes hidden in the wings mural.
“ Candy Hearts ,” Finnleys, 601 8th Ave. S. | By Bryson Leach
This art display outside of Finnleys boutique takes a fun spin on Valentine’s conversation hearts with Nashville-inspired sayings like, “what would Dolly do” and “let’s go girls.”
“ J. Frankie Pierce ,” Frankie Pierce Park, 130 LifeWay Plaza | By Anthony Billups and Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun
Capitol View’s Frankie Pierce Park was named after Juno Frankie Pierce , a civil rights activist known for the role she played in the women’s suffrage movement in Nashville.
“ Gulch Greenway ,” between Laurel Street and the Demonbreun Street bridge | By I Saw the Sign
This colorful addition was added to the Gulch Greenway as part of the area’s 2022 upgrades , which also included an extended off-street trail and a bicycle maintenance station .
“ Jimi Hendrix ,” W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S. | By Bryan Deese
The mural aligns with nods to Music City throughout the hotel, including original prints you’ll find inside featuring musicians.
“ Prince ,” The Electric Jane, 1301 Division St. | By Ty Christian
This mural is electric . Fun fact: It was actually painted by staff member Ty Christian.
“ Drippy Lips ,” United Apparel Liquidators, 1814 21st Ave. S. | By Donald “Drawbertson” Robertson + Eastside Murals
You’ll find this mural in the alleyway between Fido and United Apparel Liquidators. Pro tip: If you want to snap a photo, the parking lot behind the building is free for the first hour and the NASHtoday team is a big fan of Fido’s iced vanilla latte.
“ Machine Gun Kelly ,” The Co-Op, 2005 Belcourt Ave. | By Rachyl LaGrone
Head to South Carolina-based eatery The Co-Op for frosé and opt for a seat on the patio where you’ll find this mural. You might remember it as a Bill Murray mural when the restaurant first opened .
“ Hillsboro Village Dragon ,” 1801 21st Ave. S. | By Andee Rudloff
This mural was originally painted in the 90s as a collaborative project with Eakin Elementary School and is inspired by the Fannie Mae Dees Park dragon sculpture .
“ Stay Independent John Prine ,” Grimey’s, 1060 E. Trinity Ln. | By Bryan Deese
While this particular mural has stuck around, if you’re looking for a change of scenery and a new photo backdrop, be sure to follow Grimey’s on Instagram . The building’s exterior featuring artists is ever-changing .
“ Dolly Parton ,” The 5 Spot, 1006 Forrest Ave. | By Kim Radford
If you need another dose of Dolly , this mural features colorful flowers and butterflies, as well as a quote from a Billboard interview the artist did in the midst of the mural being painted.
“ East Nashville ,” Donut Distillery, 311 Gallatin Ave. | By Kristy Oakley
Block letters are filled with symbols that represent this neighborhood — we spy street signs, the Tomato Art Fest, and Five Points Pizza, just to name a few.
“ Love Y’all ,” Pencil and Paper Co., 2020 Lindell Ave. | By Joseph Ernst
Yet another nod to Nashville’s Southern hospitality . Shoutout to our NASHtoday readers — we “love y’all,” mean it .
“ Big Tickets ,” 4th Ave. S. | By Eastside Murals , Studio Delger , Adventurous Journeys
This collaborative mural features throwback concert ticket stubs for venues like Exit/In, Ryman Auditorium, and Starwood Amphitheatre.
“ Silo Mural ,” 1499 51st Ave. N. | By Guido van Helten
The 200-ft silo mural depicts a larger-than-life Nations neighborhood legend, Lee Estes . On the back side of the historic landmark, you’ll also see two children from the Saint Luke’s Community House. Learn about the mural’s origins .
“ She’s Worth More ,” 5022 Centennial Blvd. | By Matt Lehman
This mural features nearby boutique Able’s motto . The shop’s mission is to employ women globally in hopes of providing a sustainable job and livable wage to provide for their families.
“ Kobe and Gianna Bryant ,” Red Bicycle, 712 51st Ave. N. | By Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun
This colorful memorial on the side of Red Bicycle’s Nations location also features a famous quote from Kobe Bryant .
“ Instagram Like ,” 1230 4th Ave. N. | By Chris Tidwell, forBecks
One like and we’ll grab an iced bourbon vanilla from Barista Parlor and pose in front of this mural.
“ Nashville Sounds ,” First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way | By Bryan Deese
This mural poses quite the welcome to Hit City, featuring a postcard-style design with block letters showcasing symbols that represent the Nashville Sounds .
“ Legacy Mural ,” 2701 Jefferson St. #205 | By Woke3
This 4,000-sqft mural is meant to represent leaders of Nashville’s past and what Nashville’s youth can bring to the city’s future. You’ll spot prominent figures like politician Thelma Harper, activist Kwame Lillard, and criminal court clerk Howard Gentry.
The 615 is home to a number of meaningful murals . Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city.
12 South" I Believe In Nashville ,” 2700 12th Ave. S., 1402 Clinton St. + 917 Woodland St. | By Adrien Saporiti
This mural stands as testament to the hardships Music City has faced in recent years — you’ll also find picture-pawfect replicas at The Basement East and Marathon Music Works.
“ Bows And Roses ,” LoveShackFancy, 2301 12th Ave. S. | By Natasha May Platt
This pretty in pink mural represents the collection of clothes you’ll find inside the LoveShackFancy retailer.
“ Nashville Looks Good On You ,” 2511 12th Ave. S. | By nashTN
Located behind Frothy Monkey, this sleek design can also be found on a line of clothing by nashTN. See a list of additional “Nashville Looks Good On You” murals around town.
“ Hey Y’all! ,” Stoney Clover, 2707 12th Ave. S. | By Nino C. Flores
A seemingly fitting piece of art for a common greeting you’ll hear in the South — find this mural located inside the custom accessory store.
“ Welcome To Music Kitty ,” 2315 12th Ave. S. | By Never Xtinct
This mural was the product of a partnership between Never Xtinct and the Nashville Zoo to help promote the zoo and its efforts to preserve the endangered Sumatran tiger species .
“ Looking Pretty, Music City ,” Madewell, 2709 12th Ave. S. | By Emily Eisenhart , Eastside Murals
The mural dons people wearing what appears to be blue jeans — very fitting for the building housing Madewell, a women’s retailer specializing in denim . It was created in collaboration with Metro Schools and painted with help from Eastside Murals.
“ Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe ,” Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, 1111 Caruthers Ave. | By Audroc Audie
From cheeky sayings to a 3D spoon you can sit on , it doesn’t get much more “Instagrammable.” The NASHtoday team visited the cereal bar when it opened — check that out here .
Downtown
“ Dolly Parton ,” Acme Feed & Seed (corner of 1st Avenue and Broadway) | By Mackenzie K. Moore
The portrait of the Tennessee queen debuted in fall of 2022 (facing 1st Avenue and the Cumberland River) and features one of Dolly’s famous lines, “ If you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain .”
“ Tennessee Tough ,” 424 6th Ave. S. | By Eric ‘Mobe’ Bass
This mural was unveiled during Titans kickoff week in 2020, incorporating augmented reality technology to create a more interactive fan experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ Legends Corner ,” 428 Broadway | By Tim Davis
If you want a photo op with some of country music’s biggest stars , you can do it all in one place. DYK : Taylor Swift was originally featured where Brad Paisley is now painted.
The Gulch
“ What Lifts You ,” 302 11th Ave. S. | By Kelsey Montague
This artist is known for incorporating the city in which she is painting into a mural, hence why you might notice guitars and music notes hidden in the wings mural.
“ Candy Hearts ,” Finnleys, 601 8th Ave. S. | By Bryson Leach
This art display outside of Finnleys boutique takes a fun spin on Valentine’s conversation hearts with Nashville-inspired sayings like, “what would Dolly do” and “let’s go girls.”
“ J. Frankie Pierce ,” Frankie Pierce Park, 130 LifeWay Plaza | By Anthony Billups and Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun
Capitol View’s Frankie Pierce Park was named after Juno Frankie Pierce , a civil rights activist known for the role she played in the women’s suffrage movement in Nashville.
“ Gulch Greenway ,” between Laurel Street and the Demonbreun Street bridge | By I Saw the Sign
This colorful addition was added to the Gulch Greenway as part of the area’s 2022 upgrades , which also included an extended off-street trail and a bicycle maintenance station .
“ Jimi Hendrix ,” W Nashville, 300 12th Ave. S. | By Bryan Deese
The mural aligns with nods to Music City throughout the hotel, including original prints you’ll find inside featuring musicians.
Midtown
“ Prince ,” The Electric Jane, 1301 Division St. | By Ty Christian
This mural is electric . Fun fact: It was actually painted by staff member Ty Christian.
Hillsboro Village
“ Drippy Lips ,” United Apparel Liquidators, 1814 21st Ave. S. | By Donald “Drawbertson” Robertson + Eastside Murals
You’ll find this mural in the alleyway between Fido and United Apparel Liquidators. Pro tip: If you want to snap a photo, the parking lot behind the building is free for the first hour and the NASHtoday team is a big fan of Fido’s iced vanilla latte.
“ Machine Gun Kelly ,” The Co-Op, 2005 Belcourt Ave. | By Rachyl LaGrone
Head to South Carolina-based eatery The Co-Op for frosé and opt for a seat on the patio where you’ll find this mural. You might remember it as a Bill Murray mural when the restaurant first opened .
“ Hillsboro Village Dragon ,” 1801 21st Ave. S. | By Andee Rudloff
This mural was originally painted in the 90s as a collaborative project with Eakin Elementary School and is inspired by the Fannie Mae Dees Park dragon sculpture .
East Nashville
“ Stay Independent John Prine ,” Grimey’s, 1060 E. Trinity Ln. | By Bryan Deese
While this particular mural has stuck around, if you’re looking for a change of scenery and a new photo backdrop, be sure to follow Grimey’s on Instagram . The building’s exterior featuring artists is ever-changing .
“ Dolly Parton ,” The 5 Spot, 1006 Forrest Ave. | By Kim Radford
If you need another dose of Dolly , this mural features colorful flowers and butterflies, as well as a quote from a Billboard interview the artist did in the midst of the mural being painted.
“ East Nashville ,” Donut Distillery, 311 Gallatin Ave. | By Kristy Oakley
Block letters are filled with symbols that represent this neighborhood — we spy street signs, the Tomato Art Fest, and Five Points Pizza, just to name a few.
Wedgewood-Houston/Chestnut Hill
“ Love Y’all ,” Pencil and Paper Co., 2020 Lindell Ave. | By Joseph Ernst
Yet another nod to Nashville’s Southern hospitality . Shoutout to our NASHtoday readers — we “love y’all,” mean it .
“ Big Tickets ,” 4th Ave. S. | By Eastside Murals , Studio Delger , Adventurous Journeys
This collaborative mural features throwback concert ticket stubs for venues like Exit/In, Ryman Auditorium, and Starwood Amphitheatre.
The Nations
“ Silo Mural ,” 1499 51st Ave. N. | By Guido van Helten
The 200-ft silo mural depicts a larger-than-life Nations neighborhood legend, Lee Estes . On the back side of the historic landmark, you’ll also see two children from the Saint Luke’s Community House. Learn about the mural’s origins .
“ She’s Worth More ,” 5022 Centennial Blvd. | By Matt Lehman
This mural features nearby boutique Able’s motto . The shop’s mission is to employ women globally in hopes of providing a sustainable job and livable wage to provide for their families.
“ Kobe and Gianna Bryant ,” Red Bicycle, 712 51st Ave. N. | By Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun
This colorful memorial on the side of Red Bicycle’s Nations location also features a famous quote from Kobe Bryant .
Germantown
“ Instagram Like ,” 1230 4th Ave. N. | By Chris Tidwell, forBecks
One like and we’ll grab an iced bourbon vanilla from Barista Parlor and pose in front of this mural.
“ Nashville Sounds ,” First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way | By Bryan Deese
This mural poses quite the welcome to Hit City, featuring a postcard-style design with block letters showcasing symbols that represent the Nashville Sounds .
North Nashville
“ Legacy Mural ,” 2701 Jefferson St. #205 | By Woke3
This 4,000-sqft mural is meant to represent leaders of Nashville’s past and what Nashville’s youth can bring to the city’s future. You’ll spot prominent figures like politician Thelma Harper, activist Kwame Lillard, and criminal court clerk Howard Gentry.
Comments / 0