Troy Aikman was not on the call for Super Bowl LVII, but many football fans took aim at the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. That’s because Aikman’s poorly-aged bravado at the expense of Patrick Mahomes resurfaced upon Kansas City coming out on top at State Farm Stadium. Back in September 2019, The Athletic put Mahomes’ rapid ascension into perspective by pointing out the Chiefs quarterback had thrown for 36% of Aikman’s career touchdowns in about 8% of the games. The Hall of Fame signal-caller responded by saying, “Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO