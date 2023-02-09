Read full article on original website
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Why Rihanna Apologized To Patrick Mahomes Before Super Bowl
Rihanna believes Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback. In a pre-Super Bowl LVII interview, however, Brandon Marshall told Mahomes that Rihanna holds him in even higher regard. Marshall, a former NFL wide receiver who now is a co-host on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, told Mahomes that the world-renowned musician believes he’s the greatest signal-caller ever.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Quarterback Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl LVII
Chad Henne is retiring as a Super Bowl champion. The Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. It's Henne's second-career Super Bowl, both won with the Chiefs, over his 15-year ...
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
What Patrick Mahomes Told Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII was one for the books thanks in large part to the excellent play of both starting quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts was sensational in his first performance on the NFL’s biggest stage. The Eagles quarterback threw for 304 yards with a touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and three more scores. The standout game came in a losing effort, though, as Patrick Mahomes’ turnover-free showing that included three touchdown passes and 226 total yards helped lift the Chiefs to their second Lombardi Trophy in the last three seasons.
Jason Kelce (Rudely) Congratulates Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Loss
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce brought a whole new meaning to the term “Brotherly Love” after losing the Super Bowl on Sunday. Super Bowl LVII was dubbed the “Kelce Bowl,” as Jason Kelce’s and the Eagles were matched up with brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Each brother already had one ring under their belt entering the game, pitting this matchup as one for superiority in the Kelce household.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
How Ex-Chiefs Wideout Tyreek Hill Reacted To Super Bowl
It probably wasn’t easy for former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to watch his old team compete on the NFL’s biggest stage Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. But the current Miami Dolphins wideout showed support for his longtime teammates. Hill was active on social media throughout much...
NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl
The Eagles soon could have to pay the steep price that often comes with success in the NFL. Philadelphia is one step away from reaching the league’s mountaintop, as a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night would clinch the Eagles’ second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. But no matter how the Birds fare at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, their coaching staff is shaping up to look a lot different in the 2023 season.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem
The waterworks were flowing for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During Chris Stapleton’s stirring national anthem Sunday night at State Farm Stadium, FOX cameras showed Sirianni with tears streaming from both eyes. Once mocked for his cringeworthy performance in his introductory news conference,...
Travis Kelce Has Ludicrous Take Following Chiefs Super Bowl Win
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. As you would expect, emotions were running high following the win. That would usually be a good excuse for throwing out some goofy comments, but we’re not giving Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a pass for his opinion that no one believed in Kansas City entering the season.
Troy Aikman’s Patrick Mahomes Trash Talk Aged Very, Very Poorly
Troy Aikman was not on the call for Super Bowl LVII, but many football fans took aim at the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. That’s because Aikman’s poorly-aged bravado at the expense of Patrick Mahomes resurfaced upon Kansas City coming out on top at State Farm Stadium. Back in September 2019, The Athletic put Mahomes’ rapid ascension into perspective by pointing out the Chiefs quarterback had thrown for 36% of Aikman’s career touchdowns in about 8% of the games. The Hall of Fame signal-caller responded by saying, “Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles.”
This Roger Goodell-Chris Jones Bear Hug Was Weird To Say Least
Look, there’s no reason to believe the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII was anything other than legitimate. But seeing the commissioner of the league do a “Dirty Dancing” routine in the arms of one of KC’s best players, only to then say he doesn’t care if said player violates one of the league’s holiest commandments is ? strange, to say the least.
Everyone Is Making Same Rihanna Joke About Super Bowl LVII
No disrespect to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, but they aren’t the biggest stars who will be stepping onto the State Farm Stadium field Sunday night. That label goes to Rihanna, the music megastar who will be handling the halftime performance duties for Super Bowl LVII. It will mark a return to the national spotlight for the nine-time Grammy Award winner, who has been somewhat out of the limelight since she put out her last studio album in 2016.
Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Drops Epic One-Liner After Chiefs Super Bowl Win
Patrick Mahomes II doesn’t do much trash talking. The same can’t be said for those close to the Chiefs quarterback. The 27-year-old’s wife Brittany Mahomes isn’t shy about voicing her opinion during Kansas City games, and Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been undefeated when it comes to taking victory laps.
Super Bowl Ref Leaves No Doubt In Explaining Key Eagles Penalty
In head referee Carl Cheffers’ opinion, the defensive holding penalty that doomed the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII wasn’t a controversial call at all. Cornerback James Bradberry’s hold on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was “a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” Cheffers said in a postgame pool report after the Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 win at State Farm Stadium.
Super Bowl LVII Odds: How Public Is Betting On Eagles-Chiefs
The betting public has put their money where their mouth is in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And it seems Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have some reconsidering their thoughts with Kansas City pulling much closer to even as it relates to the spread. For reference, the Eagles were responsible for the vast majority of spread bets one week before the game — as high as 81% of the handle and 70% of tickets in some places — before Chiefs believers filed in.
Boston-Themed Commercials In Super Bowl LVII Included All Stereotypes
The Patriots might not have been playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but New Englanders and Bostonians were still well-represented during the broadcast. Some commercials that aired during the Super Bowl included a number of well-documented Boston stereotypes — for better or for worse. Among them was a...
Yankees Greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez To Reunite At FOX Sports
FOX Sports is expected to welcome in Tom Brady to the booth for its NFL broadcasts, and the network announced a new member of its Major League Baseball broadcasts for the 2023 season. Yankees legend Derek Jeter reunited with fellow New York great Alex Rodriguez as the former was announced...
