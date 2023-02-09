BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins drop to 39-8-5 on the season, and the Capitals improved to 28-20-6. It was a sluggish game for the Black and Gold throughout a period and a half at TD Garden. It was the first game for the Bruins coming out of the All-Star break with their last contest being a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1. Boston went down 2-0, but Nick Foligno got the B’s going thanks to a heads-up pass from Connor Clifton and slick skills from the veteran.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO