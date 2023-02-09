Read full article on original website
How Derrick White Feels After First Calendar Year With Celtics
Friday night was special for Derrick White. It marked his one-year anniversary since being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics. And to commemorate the occasion, White delivered an all-time career performance for his fellow Celtics teammates and all in attendance at TD Garden. The 28-year-old veteran...
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Offers Thoughts Following Trade Deadline
Payton Pritchard remained a member of the Celtics following Thursday’s trade deadline, which left the Boston guard perplexed afterward. Pritchard’s third year in the NBA hasn’t gone particularly well as the 25-year-old has averaged a career-low 12.4 minutes prior to Friday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. And with a trio of better options in place — Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon — for Joe Mazzulla to choose from, Pritchard has been subjected to a backseat, rummaging for time on the floor.
Brionna Jones, Two-Time WNBA All-Star, Re-Signs With CT Sun
The Connecticut Sun have shaken up their roster this offseason, but Brionna Jones is staying put in Uncasville for the upcoming campaign. The Sun announced Monday they’ve re-signed Jones to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy. Jones, the reigning WNBA Sixth Player...
Bought-Out Veteran To Join Cavaliers After Reported Celtics Interest
Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green apparently was not available for long after reportedly agreeing to a contract buyout following the NBA trade deadline. Green, who was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Rockets ahead of Thursday’s deadline, negotiated a contract buyout with Houston on Sunday. However, Green already is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Yankees Greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez To Reunite At FOX Sports
FOX Sports is expected to welcome in Tom Brady to the booth for its NFL broadcasts, and the network announced a new member of its Major League Baseball broadcasts for the 2023 season. Yankees legend Derek Jeter reunited with fellow New York great Alex Rodriguez as the former was announced...
Patriots Greats Livid After Iffy Penalty Dooms Eagles In Super Bowl
Even neutral observers were furious over the ticky-tack penalty that handed the Chiefs a victory in Super Bowl LVII. With 1:54 remaining and the score tied, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding on Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The borderline call wiped out a third-down incompletion and allowed the Chiefs, who already had driven into Philadelphia’s red zone, to run the clock down toward zero.
How Mike Muscala Performed In Celtics Debut Vs. Hornets
Mike Muscala had very little time to prepare for his debut with the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Muscala switched teams just over 24 hours prior to the matchup as he went from Oklahoma City to Boston in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder.
James Harden Blasts Nets Tenure With Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden walked into Barclays Center for the first time on Saturday night to play the Brooklyn Nets since they traded him last season. But Harden’s former team doesn’t look anything like the one he was a part of, especially after the Nets traded both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this week.
This Roger Goodell-Chris Jones Bear Hug Was Weird To Say Least
Look, there’s no reason to believe the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII was anything other than legitimate. But seeing the commissioner of the league do a “Dirty Dancing” routine in the arms of one of KC’s best players, only to then say he doesn’t care if said player violates one of the league’s holiest commandments is ? strange, to say the least.
Why Derrick White’s Historic Showing ‘Worried’ Marcus Smart
After Derrick White kept draining shot after shot in the first half Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, he would look over to the Boston Celtics bench and see his teammates celebrating in approval. But the reaction from Marcus Smart, who missed his ninth consecutive game due to a right...
Eagles Fans May Not Agree With Team’s Take On Super Bowl Penalty
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the outcome didn’t come without controversy. With the game tied and just 1:54 remaining on the clock, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding on Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The call wiped out what would have been a third-down stop for Philly and instead allowed KC to gain a fresh set of downs.
Mets (Again) Flex Financial Muscle With Super Bowl LVII Commercial
The New York Mets have had no issue diving into their deep pockets and shelling out money this offseason to improve their baseball team. And Mets owner Steven Cohen is spending lavishly again, but this time away from the diamond. According to the New York Post’s Greg Joyce and Andrew...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Win Vs. Hornets
The Celtics’ win was highlighted by Derrick White’s big night and Mike Muscula’s debut, but Jayson Tatum made NBA history in the process. Tatum dropped 40 points in Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Those 3-pointers helped him become the first player in NBA history to reach 1,000 made three’s before the age of 25.
NFL Rumors: Details Of Eagles’ ‘Emotional’ Team Meeting Before Super Bowl
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni apparently called his first Super Bowl audible well before his team took the field in Arizona on Sunday night. Sirianni reportedly had a plan in place for Philadelphia’s final team meeting before the NFC champions spent Super Sunday at State Farm Stadium. But as gameday inched closer, the second-year head coach decided to trash his original plan in place of a new one. Sirianni, as he revealed to NBC Sports Philadelphia, opted for creating an open forum where any Eagles player could speak their mind to the whole team.
NFL Rumors: Respected Coach Signed Rare Contract To Help Eagles With Super Bowl Prep
Vic Fangio took the entire 2022 NFL regular season off, but he might secure himself his first-ever Super Bowl ring Sunday night. It turns out taking the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job won’t mark Fangio’s return to an NFL staff following his run as Denver Broncos head coach. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Fangio “quietly” signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to help Philadelphia prepare for its Super Bowl LVII matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagles Corner Admits Fault On Controversial Super Bowl Penalty
James Bradberry’s back-breaking defensive holding penalty in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVII triggered a wave of complaints from around the NFL world — but none from Bradberry himself. Speaking with reporters at State Farm Stadium after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs, Bradberry admitted...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Short To Capitals In Tight Contest
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins drop to 39-8-5 on the season, and the Capitals improved to 28-20-6. It was a sluggish game for the Black and Gold throughout a period and a half at TD Garden. It was the first game for the Bruins coming out of the All-Star break with their last contest being a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1. Boston went down 2-0, but Nick Foligno got the B’s going thanks to a heads-up pass from Connor Clifton and slick skills from the veteran.
These Yankees Players Will Participate In 2023 World Baseball Classic
The New York Yankees are scheduled to have pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16 for spring training. However, the arrival of a few team members will be put on further delay. With the World Baseball Classic making its return for the first time since 2017, players across the league...
Derrick White Earns NBA Player Of Week Honor After Celtics’ Run
Celtics guard Derrick White has played a pivotal role in Boston stacking wins despite being without key players. And White’s contributions have been recognized by the league. White on Monday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week after helping the Celtics to a perfect 4-0 week....
