Get Tickets Soon! Hundreds Flock to Missoula Pheasants Forever Banquet

Wild sheep to mule deer. Fish to fowl. Montana hunters and anglers have lots of annual themed banquets from which to choose. One that draws a big crowd in Missoula is the Five Valleys Chapter of Pheasants Forever annual banquet. This year's event takes place on Saturday, March 11, and is popular enough that if you want to attend, acquiring tickets fairly soon is a good idea.
Southgate Mall | Shopping mall in Missoula, Montana

Southgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Missoula, Montana. The shopping center originally opened in August 1978 with Hart-Albin, Hennessy's, Nordstrom Place Two and Sears as anchor stores. Today, the mall is anchored by AMC Theatres, two Dillard's stores, and Scheels All Sports. An adjacent strip mall is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Bob Ward's and Cost Plus World Market.
A Huge Brewfest In Winter? Because Missoula, That’ Why.

Good beer is a staple of Missoula, so you should know by now that our Brewfests aren't just for summer. Get ready for the Winter Brewfest at Caras Park. Years ago, I lost count of the breweries not just in all of Montana, but even in Missoula. Do you want to know a little secret? They are all fantastic in their own way. I have a few favorites, but that's for another time. Today let's talk about the upcoming Winter Brewfest at Caras Park.
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
Lincoln Woman Wins Race to Sky 100 Sled Dog Contest

A Lincoln musher walks away with the top spot in the biggest sled dog race in Montana, completing the "Triple Crown" in regional sled dog races this year. Nicole Lombard, who finished second in the celebrated race last year, crossed the finish line for the 100-mile Race to the Sky at 6:14 in the morning with all eight of her dogs. Including rests, she finished the course through the mountain trails between Seeley Lake and Lincoln in 15 hours and 25 minutes.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years

Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation

It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals

Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
Office of Public Instruction hires new assessment director

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction has added a new assessment director to its team. Cedar Rose lives in Missoula and has taught elementary math and science for nine years. She went to the University of Montana for an undergraduate degree in elementary education, followed by a master's degree in educational leadership from the Montana State University. Rose also has a Montana Administrator License.
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
