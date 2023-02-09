Read full article on original website
Employee of Pa.-based health insurer gets phished, resulting in data breach | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for their food and service. What do you think about these amaizng seafood places in Pennsylvania? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried these places, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you like the food? What about the service? Would you recommend other people to try these restaurants if they happen o live nearby? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite restaurants as well, so more people can learn about these amazing seafood spots and can get to try their delicious food. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Pennsylvania so definitely share your suggestions below.
Our 10 Favorite Buffalo Wing Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - If you're looking for the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. Our staff has compiled a list of our favorite wings in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes changing state song
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to choose a new state song more than 30 years after the current anthem was enacted. Pennsylvania State Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) said in a memo to House colleagues “it is time for us to consider updating our state song to better embody the spirit of our great state.”
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board holding rare whiskey lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will hold a lottery for 814 bottles of rare whiskeys. The release includes the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and two bourbon lotteries. Lotteries will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:
The Beauty of Pennsylvania's State Parks: A Guide to Nature Lovers
If you're a nature lover living in Pennsylvania, you're in luck. The Keystone State is home to some of the most breathtaking state parks in the country, offering a diverse array of natural beauty for visitors to enjoy. From the rolling hills of the Poconos to the rugged ridges of the Appalachian Mountains, Pennsylvania's state parks have something for everyone. In this blog post, we'll take a look at some of the best state parks in Pennsylvania and what makes them so special.
Book store, theater company, toy shop and other businesses move into new spaces in central Pa.
There were more than 40 real estate transactions in the central Pennsylvania region over the last two months. And some of them have involved familiar names. For example, Book-A-Million, Bath & Body Works and Sweet Velvet Macrons are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our...
Unreliable gas plants are to blame for December’s power crisis | Opinion
On Feb. 27, a Pennsylvania State Senate committee will hold a session reviewing what happened during Winter Storm Elliot. The session shouldn’t focus on the extreme freezing temperatures of December 2022. Lawmakers should focus their attention on how the electric grid—and particularly the state’s fracked gas power plants—failed to deliver during a time when they were needed most.
The Fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch Culture and Traditions
As I grew up in the heart of Pennsylvania, I had always heard about the state's rich cultural heritage, but I had never really taken the time to explore it. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the fascinating Pennsylvania Dutch culture and traditions, I jumped at the opportunity.
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by a number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on...
Pennsylvania hunters harvest 3,100 bears in 2022 seasons
(WHTM) – More than 3,100 black bears were harvested by Pennsylvania hunters during the 2022 seasons. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says that number is down from more than 3,600 in 2021, but the 2022 season still ranked as the 14th largest in state history. Three of the bears harvested...
State College
5 Ways Pa.’s Marijuana Laws Could Change in 2023
HARRISBURG — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals. And the new Democratic majority...
A Foodie's Guide to Pennsylvania: From Philly Cheesesteaks to Amish Recipes
Pennsylvania is a food lover's paradise, offering a diverse array of culinary delights for all tastes and preferences. From the iconic Philly cheesesteak sandwich to the delicious home-style cooking of the Amish, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. In this foodie's guide to Pennsylvania, we will explore the state's most popular and delicious dishes and provide recommendations for where to find the best food in the Keystone State.
The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry
As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
Discovering the Hidden Gems of Pennsylvania: A Journey Through History and Nature
Pennsylvania, also known as the Keystone State, is a place filled with rich history, diverse culture, and breathtaking natural beauty. From bustling cities to quiet countryside, Pennsylvania has something for everyone, including hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
The History and Legacy of Pennsylvania's Oil and Gas Industry
Pennsylvania's oil and gas industry has a rich and storied history, dating back to the mid-19th century when the first oil well was drilled in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Over the past 150 years, the industry has grown and evolved, becoming one of the largest and most influential in the world. From the early days of the oil boom to the modern era of hydraulic fracturing and natural gas production, Pennsylvania has played a key role in shaping the world's energy landscape.
‘American Pickers’ set to air show from Pa. stop this week
The crew from the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers,” made a recent stop in Pa., and folks won’t have to wait long to see how it turned out. According to reports, “American Pickers” Robbie Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay visited Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition in Tyrone. Ray has reportedly been salvaging items from job sites for years.
Pennsylvania House to resume session, will they continue with Mark Rozzi?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Feb. 14, will mark six weeks since the Pennsylvania State House elected Speaker Mark Rozzi. It has done little since. No session. No rules. No plan. However, the stalemate may soon end as lawmakers prepare to return to the Capitol, even if it’s still...
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
Pennsylvania to end 'force on force' battle reenactment at state-owned sites
There’s a big change coming for war reenactments in Pennsylvania. State officials say it’s for safety reasons and the preservation of historical resources.
