Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Film Review: ‘Skinamarink’
The subgenre of found footage came back into vogue with Paranormal Activity (2007) and has remained popular to one degree or another ever since. In general, found footage flicks are a love-or-hate subgenre that has always been quite divisive. I’m very middle-of-the-road when it comes to the format, which is the most gimmicky of all the narrative/visual devices utilized to tell a story. When it comes to the horror genre, The Blair Witch Project (1999) is generally referred to as the first found footage horror movie by mass audiences. Genre fans know, however, that such credit belongs to Cannibal Holocaust (1980); a film that is by far the most polarizing of the subgenre. The second most divisive found footage movie in the horror community is the recently released Skinamarink — a true passion project for writer/director Kyle Edward Ball.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #5
“Batman scours the city in pursuit of the Demon’s Brood, who will not be satisfied until the sword they seek is purified with the blood of 13 souls. Unfortunately, when all you have is an ancient ceremonial sword, everyone looks like a human sacrifice—and that means anyone in Gotham is a potential victim. Meanwhile, Penguin calls on Killer Croc to collect on an old debt of gratitude. All this and the Boy Wonder too in the next installment of the world’s greatest audio show picture magazine!”
comicon.com
Preview: Horrific Revelations In ‘Eve- Children of the Moon’ #5
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #5, the final issue of the five-issue Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. As Eve comes to horrific realizations about her sister, she feels more conflicted than...
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Frank Martin’s TV reviews once more hit the list. We had reviews for National Treasure: Edge of History S01 Ep.9 here. And, Star Wars: Bad Batch S02 Ep.6 here. Brendan M Allen reported on a fifth edition of the punk rock RPG table top game Dungeon Degenerates here. And,...
comicon.com
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Season 1, Episode 10 Review
It took ten episodes, but National Treasure: Edge of History finally delivered the type of adventure that was so prevalent in the movies. It had ancient relics, booby traps, intricate puzzles, and, of course, a lot of treasure. It also did a nice job wrapping all of its different story threads into a satisfying conclusion. Unfortunately, fans holding out hope for a Nicolas Cage cameo will be disappointed. But that doesn’t mean he can’t somehow show up in future seasons if the show returns.
comicon.com
Advance Review – ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #2 And The Seedy, Secret Origin Of Your Favourite Bad Guy
Fast paced and furiously funny, ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #2 ramps up the tension in L.A while turning back the clock to reveal our arch-villain’s secret and seedy origins. Batman breaking bad by Mark Millar and Jorge Jiménez. Overall. 10/10. Batman has Joe Chill and in Nemesis: Reloaded...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
A quiet week on the review front this week. But, that happens from time to time. But, nonetheless, here’s all our reviewers’ reviews for your consideration:. Black Panther #14 (Marvel) Wakanda #5 (Marvel) Scarlet Witch #2 (Marvel) Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 (Marvel) Poison Ivy #9 (DC Comics) Tom...
comicon.com
The Negative Zone Spills Out Into The Streets Of New York In ‘Fantastic Four’ #4 Preview
“No more four-shadowing: What REALLY happened back in New York is finally revealed! But it’s still affecting matters here in the present, where Ben and Alicia’s lives hang in the balance…and it’ll take more than a reunion to save them. Plus: alien invaders from another galaxy! The four are finally back together… Hope they survive the experience!”
comicon.com
Barry Allen Breaks The Universe In ‘The Flash’ Feature Film Trailer
Despite nearly a decade of project development, directors signing on and leaving, a close call with Grant Morrison, and star Ezra Miller‘s legal troubles, The Flash feature film apparently exists. And as a trailer for the movie released during the Big Game revealed, everything is Barry Allen’s (Miller) fault.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 7
After taking a slight detour to go on adventures with members of its titular team, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has returned to its seemingly core story. The clones and their place in the larger Star Wars universe is what makes the show so appealing. Besides the fun sci-fi action, the story is filled with real world consequences for disposable soldiers and their place in a corrupt political system that no longer needs them. And although the Bad Batch are not featured, this episode highlights that dilemma with suspenseful politics in ways few other shows, live action included, can do today.
comicon.com
Will Clown Hunter Kill Ghost Maker? Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #5
“The explosive conclusion to “No More Teachers”! Batman Inc.’s allegiances are split as Ghost-Maker and his former sidekick, Phantom-One, duel to the death. It’s winner take all! Will the fate of Batman Incorporated rest in the hands of…Clownhunter?!”. Batman Incorporated #5 is out Tuesday 14th...
comicon.com
The Huntress Hunts In ‘Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate’ #1 Preview
When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City?”
comicon.com
Avengers Assemble From Across The Multiverse In ‘Avengers Forever’ #14 Preview
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SEVEN: THE GREATEST GATHERING OF AVENGERS IN THE HISTORY OF EVER. The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer.”
comicon.com
First Look At DC Black Label’s ‘Waller Vs. Wildstorm’ #1
Amanda Waller has always been a hardass, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. And particularly not in a four-issue miniseries from DC Black Label called Waller Vs. Wildstorm. DC Comics have released a first look at the debut issue coming from author and national security reporter Spencer Ackerman and Evan Narcisse. with art by Jesús Meriño.
Comments / 0