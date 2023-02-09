ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds are coming back to Biloxi April 29-30, and the excitement is building. They look awesome in the air. And a little intimidating up close. If you think they are fun to watch, it’s even better to fly them. “Oh, man, how can you...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets

Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Long Beach train-themed restaurant to open soon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a caboose in Long Beach that’s getting a lot of attention. With a big part of the construction done, all that is left are few details before the Juicy Caboosy Juice Bar & Restaurant is open for business later this month. Owners Alisa...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

9-year-old killed in fatal wreck in Wiggins

A 9-year-old traveling with her family was killed Friday evening in a two-car collision on Highway 49 in Wiggins. Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry said 9-year-old Bailey Amis of Starkville died from injuries in the crash. Flurry said Amis, her father, stepmother and a sibling were traveling southbound on Highway...
WIGGINS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi woman Gena Michelle Hall, 37, was sentenced to 2.5 years on Thursday after knowingly making a materially false statement on a tax return. To go along with her sentence, Hall was ordered to pay $231,636.67 in restitution to the United States. According to documents and information provided to the court, Hall worked at a tax return preparation business, known as Tax Pros, in the Gulfport area.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
