WLOX
Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds are coming back to Biloxi April 29-30, and the excitement is building. They look awesome in the air. And a little intimidating up close. If you think they are fun to watch, it’s even better to fly them. “Oh, man, how can you...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Finally a trip to the beach without the bottlenecks in Baton Rouge and the tunnel in Mobile.
OnlyInYourState
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
There’s certainly no shortage of burger joints in the Magnolia State, but finding the best burgers in Mississippi can be quite the undertaking. Luckily, we’ve found a top contender for such a high honor, and you’re going to have to jump in the car and head over to weigh in.
Mississippi Cops Shot a 15-Year-Old in the Head. Four Months Later, They Haven’t Released The Video.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Outside a Family Dollar store in Gulfport, Mississippi, a stream of cars enter a parking lot. It is early February, a Saturday, but no one is here to shop. Katrina Mateen, 41, stands...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WLOX
Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets
Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
WLOX
Long Beach train-themed restaurant to open soon
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a caboose in Long Beach that’s getting a lot of attention. With a big part of the construction done, all that is left are few details before the Juicy Caboosy Juice Bar & Restaurant is open for business later this month. Owners Alisa...
wxxv25.com
9-year-old killed in fatal wreck in Wiggins
A 9-year-old traveling with her family was killed Friday evening in a two-car collision on Highway 49 in Wiggins. Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry said 9-year-old Bailey Amis of Starkville died from injuries in the crash. Flurry said Amis, her father, stepmother and a sibling were traveling southbound on Highway...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
WLOX
Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi woman Gena Michelle Hall, 37, was sentenced to 2.5 years on Thursday after knowingly making a materially false statement on a tax return. To go along with her sentence, Hall was ordered to pay $231,636.67 in restitution to the United States. According to documents and information provided to the court, Hall worked at a tax return preparation business, known as Tax Pros, in the Gulfport area.
wxxv25.com
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
WLOX
UPDATE: Gulfport wreck kills one, multiple lanes of Hwy 90 still blocked
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon. A vehicle overturned near Midway Avenue in the westbound lanes of Highway 90. All westbound lanes from Courthouse Road to Hewes Avenue are shut down, and police said only one eastbound lane is open. Please...
Mississippi tax preparer sentenced for inflating thousands in tax refunds for clients, filing false returns for herself
A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for knowingly making a materially false statement on a tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge James Dorsey of IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. Gena Michelle Hall, 37, of Biloxi, was sentenced on...
Former Mississippi tax preparer headed to prison for defrauding IRS by lying on tax forms
A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for knowingly making a false statement on a tax return, federal prosecutors said. Gena Michelle Hall, 37, of Biloxi, was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay $231,636 in restitution, U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca, of the Southern District of Mississippi, said in a news release.
Human remains found on Northshore last month ID'd
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains found in a field near the Washington Parish line. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
