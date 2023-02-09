ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mercury

Eagles Notebook: Mahomes joins exclusive company with Super win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes entered another exclusive club upon being named Super Bowl LVII MVP Sunday after throwing three touchdown passes in a 38-35 win over the Eagles. Mahomes joined Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowl and regular...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Editorial: Reflections on a tough day for Philadelphia fans

For so many sports fans in our region, this Valentine’s Day is an occasion for broken hearts rather than the sweetness usually associated with the holiday. They are enduring the fresh pain of yet another championship loss for a Philadelphia team. In recent months the Phillies in baseball and the Union in professional soccer came tantalizingly close to winning titles only to fall short.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Super Bowl Notebook: Eagles may look to DeVonta Smith to return punts

PHOENIX — DeVonta Smith’s role could include punt returns Sunday when the Eagles oppose the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With punter returner Britain Covey nursing a hamstring injury and leaving him questionable for the Super Bowl, the Eagles elevated veteran wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster along with safety Anthony Harris.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

