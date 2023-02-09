ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) is warning residents of a phone scam that claims the caller is the chief of police.

According to a release from the GPD, the scam calls appear on phones to be coming from the police department, and a person on the line uses Chief Tim Ward’s name. During the course of the calls, the scammer reportedly tells people that their financial information has been used in fraudulent activity.

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

The scammer then tries to get the recipient of the call to share their banking information, the GPD reports.

“These calls are a scam, and we ask that if you receive one of these calls, you do not give any of your personal information over the phone,” the release states. “If anyone from the police department needs to speak with you, they will request that you come to the office and meet with them, or they will come to your home and show you proper identification before asking for any information of this type.”

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of the scam is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

