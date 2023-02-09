OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her infant child, both of whom have been missing for over a month. On Monday, the Ocala Police Department sent out a notice for the public to provide any information they can on the disappearance of 24-year-old Sabrena Wakeley and 9-month-old Miley Wakeley.

