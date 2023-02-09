ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WESH

Police: Central Florida mother and infant missing for over a month

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her infant child, both of whom have been missing for over a month. On Monday, the Ocala Police Department sent out a notice for the public to provide any information they can on the disappearance of 24-year-old Sabrena Wakeley and 9-month-old Miley Wakeley.
OCALA, FL
WESH

16-year-old boy injured in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that injured a teen in Deltona Sunday morning. According to the VCSO, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street in Deltona. Deputies are saying it was possibly a...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police locate missing 8-year-old Sanford girl

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police have found a missing 8-year-old girl. Police say Nyonni Sharine Buckhannan went missing around 2 p.m. Monday from her home on San Jancinto Circle. Police say they found her safe, according to an update two hours later. This content is imported from Facebook. You...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 taken to hospital after fiery Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Fire Rescue said on Sunday that a car got trapped under a tractor-trailer, sending two people to the hospital. Crews were called to the crash on State Road 100 around 3 a.m. The car's engine compartment was on fire, according to Fire Rescue...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dies after being struck by car in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a Lake County crash killed one pedestrian Friday morning. According to troopers, a sedan driving on County Road 42 hit a pedestrian crossing the street around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The 42-year-old woman from Paisley was taken to the hospital after the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

First Warning Weather Day: Strong storms bring heavy rain, wind to Central Florida

Watch the latest WESH 2 forecast in the video above. Strong storms and gusty winds moved through Central Florida Saturday. WESH 2 First Warning Weather meteorologists had declared Saturday a First Warning Weather Day since an area of low pressure was forecast to move into the peninsula Saturday morning, causing instability in the atmosphere and leading to the development of thunderstorms.

