Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
WESH
Police: Central Florida mother and infant missing for over a month
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her infant child, both of whom have been missing for over a month. On Monday, the Ocala Police Department sent out a notice for the public to provide any information they can on the disappearance of 24-year-old Sabrena Wakeley and 9-month-old Miley Wakeley.
WESH
Stabbing under investigation in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A stabbing is under investigation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The stabbing happened in Orange City Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. on Sunset Avenue. No information has been provided on injuries. This is a developing story.
WESH
16-year-old boy injured in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that injured a teen in Deltona Sunday morning. According to the VCSO, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm around 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street in Deltona. Deputies are saying it was possibly a...
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of firing gun inside Flagler County home taken into custody
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said a man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday. Around 5 p.m., a woman notified law enforcement that a man with a weapon at a Palm Coast home had fired a shot at least once in the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
WESH
Police locate missing 8-year-old Sanford girl
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police have found a missing 8-year-old girl. Police say Nyonni Sharine Buckhannan went missing around 2 p.m. Monday from her home on San Jancinto Circle. Police say they found her safe, according to an update two hours later. This content is imported from Facebook. You...
WESH
FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
WESH
2 taken to hospital after fiery Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Fire Rescue said on Sunday that a car got trapped under a tractor-trailer, sending two people to the hospital. Crews were called to the crash on State Road 100 around 3 a.m. The car's engine compartment was on fire, according to Fire Rescue...
WESH
Woman dies after being struck by car in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a Lake County crash killed one pedestrian Friday morning. According to troopers, a sedan driving on County Road 42 hit a pedestrian crossing the street around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The 42-year-old woman from Paisley was taken to the hospital after the...
WESH
Seminole County restaurant owner gives food safety tips ahead of Super Bowl parties
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Super Bowl is this Sunday and a big part of the game are the parties. If you're hosting, there are some important things to keep in mind to keep your guests from getting food poisoning. Hurricane Grill and Wings in Longwood caters events and...
WESH
First Warning Weather Day: Strong storms bring heavy rain, wind to Central Florida
Watch the latest WESH 2 forecast in the video above. Strong storms and gusty winds moved through Central Florida Saturday. WESH 2 First Warning Weather meteorologists had declared Saturday a First Warning Weather Day since an area of low pressure was forecast to move into the peninsula Saturday morning, causing instability in the atmosphere and leading to the development of thunderstorms.
Comments / 0