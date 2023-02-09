ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tyler Summitt welcomes daughter named for his mother Pat Summitt

By Gregory Raucoules
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tyler Summitt, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt , announced the birth of his first daughter named in her honor.

Summitt announced the birth of Patricia Lakelyn Summitt on Thursday, Feb. 7 on social media .

“Patricia Lakelyn Summitt … born today … God is good!” he wrote on Twitter.

Summitt and his wife, Brooklyn, also have two sons, Breck and Rocky.

A young Tyler Summitt was often photographed at Lady Vols games or alongside his mother during the celebrations of her eight national championship wins. He attended the University of Tennessee and joined the men’s basketball team as a walk-on.

He helped form the Pat Summitt Foundation with his mother in 2011 shortly after the public announcement that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He continues to work with the charity in their mission of funding research for the treatment and cure of Alzheimer’s, supporting patients and caregivers, and raising public awareness of the disease.

Last year, he spoke on behalf of his mother when she became the first woman to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame’s coaching category.

