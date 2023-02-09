Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets new Crystal Ball for Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Seafood Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday
One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
klkntv.com
3-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road ties up Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road early Monday morning. This happened near 27th Street around 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were impacted as authorities investigated, slowing traffic in the area. Right now, there is no word on what led...
1011now.com
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
News Channel Nebraska
One hospitalized, one dead following accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old Ogallala woman. The Lincoln Police Department said the accident happened near N 14th St. and Cornhusker Highway, and resulted in the death of Laura Devries. On Friday around 8:15 p.m.,...
kfornow.com
Victim Identified in Friday Night’s Deadly Crash In North Lincoln
LINCOLN—-(KFOR Feb. 13)—New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning about a single vehicle crash Friday night that happened near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. In a news release to KFOR News, police say the crash killed 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. The investigation determined a gray...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue. When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus fire crew responds to ambulance fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Fire Department responded to an ambulance on fire, early Monday morning. CFD said they were dispatched around midnight Monday to Husker Helicopter in the 41800 block of 48th Ave. to the reported ambulance on fire. Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said that when fire crews...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead, one seriously injured in North Lincoln crash Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 8:16 pm a single vehicle accident took place in North Lincoln, according to police. An SUV rolled into a field next to Hibner Stadium, near 14th and Cornhusker. LPD said, the driver was a 47-year-old male and the passenger was a 47-year-old female. Both...
KETV.com
47-year-old Nebraska woman killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lincoln Friday night. In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said a gray Ford Expedition was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and exited the ramp for North 14th Street around 8:17 p.m. Police said that vehicle crossed both lanes of North 14th Street and hit a pole before stopping.
WOWT
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire near 41st, Valley View
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
WOWT
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln accident leads to arrest, multiple injured
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested after reportedly hitting two vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 70th St. and O St. around 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 11 for a reported accident. Officers said a Ford F150 and a Cadillac XL Roadster were both...
WOWT
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
klkntv.com
Man tackled officer during chase in Near South neighborhood, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer was tackled Monday morning while chasing a man in the Near South neighborhood, police say. Around 1:50 a.m., officers formed a perimeter near 20th and Sumner Streets to look for a man who was wanted on several warrants. Nathan Shepard, 28, then came...
WOWT
Part of north Omaha road to close for sewer repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in north Omaha will close for nearly two weeks. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, beginning Friday at 1 p.m., Fort Street from north 41st Street to 42nd Street will close to through traffic. The city says the closure is...
KETV.com
Omaha streetcar design, planning continues
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's hills and weather could pose a challenge to the streetcar project. Whether it'll be propelled by wire, battery, or even a combination around Farnam and Harney Streets, Omaha Streetcar Authority President Jay Noddle says the cost of figuring it out is factored into the project cost.
WOWT
Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police
Filtered sunshine this morning with more clouds rolling in throughout the day. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s for the metro. Quiet and mild this evening, more clouds on Sunday but temperatures still well above average for February. Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from...
iheart.com
Missing Council Bluffs Man Found Dead in Lake Manawa
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A missing Council Bluffs man is found dead in Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say 33 year old Nicholas James Erisman was last seen alive around noon on Thursday. Investigators say Erisman left his home, riding his red ATV. Nicholas was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa. During a search of the lake Friday morning by CBPD and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Erisman's red ATV and what was believed to be his helmet, were found in the open water.
Comments / 1