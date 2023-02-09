(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A missing Council Bluffs man is found dead in Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say 33 year old Nicholas James Erisman was last seen alive around noon on Thursday. Investigators say Erisman left his home, riding his red ATV. Nicholas was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa. During a search of the lake Friday morning by CBPD and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Erisman's red ATV and what was believed to be his helmet, were found in the open water.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO