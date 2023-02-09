ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

FBI Norfolk warns of romance scams

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

DRONE 10: Dead whale washes up on Chic's Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia drivers

VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

How to show your kids love on Valentine's Day and everyday

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Ways to show your children love on Valentine's Day and every day

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

7 displaced in VB house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD to hold R.E.S.E.T. walk following Cedar Ln homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is holding a R.E.S.E.T. walk following the recent homicide on Cedar Lane. On February 11, around 8:37 p.m. police received a call about a shooting at the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. A 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Sentara doctors and nurses leave offices to find patients in need

In the historic Berkley section and the rest of southside Norfolk, profound cradle-to-grave health disparities were exposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Help landed last summer when Sentara opened three new Community Care Centers that take aim at chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and other health issues.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed

UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

