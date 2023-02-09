Police say the person of interest is in custody, there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community at this time. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/1-dead-after-shooting-on-mineola-drive-in-virginia-beach/. 1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia …. Police say the person of interest is in custody, there are no outstanding suspects and no...

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO