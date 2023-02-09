Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle PeninsulaWatchful EyeGloucester County, VA
2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in MathewsWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Drone 10: Endangered right whale washes ashore in Virginia Beach
Drone 10 flies above the scene of a dead whale that had washed up on the shore of Chic's Beach in Virginia Beach.
FBI Norfolk warns of romance scams
A man wrongfully accused of a crime in 2008 tells WAVY how this accusation changed his life.
Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken hatches in Virginia Beach Town Center
Nando's PERi-PERi, the South African restaurant brand famous for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, is opening its first location in Hampton Roads.
DRONE 10: Dead whale washes up on Chic's Beach
Endangered right whale washes ashore in Virginia Beach
At 80, TCC Norfolk’s reigning employee of the year still ‘enjoying it every day’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk native Alice Robinson recently celebrated her 80th birthday, and she jokes her family, a big one of about 60, has planned something for each of the roughly 80 days surrounding the milestone. “I don’t know how many more days I can take this, but...
State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia drivers
State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia drivers. Portsmouth Police officer received a threatening text message, which also threatened a Portsmouth business. The discovery of a missing man's body in Gloucester was made during a home invasion investigation.
How to show your kids love on Valentine's Day and everyday
Valentine's Day is Feb. 14, and while we usually think about romantic love on this day, child experts say we should also think about how our children feel loved and lovable.
Ways to show your children love on Valentine's Day and every day
Ways to show your children love on Valentine's Day and every day. A man wrongfully accused of a crime in 2008 tells WAVY how this accusation changed his life.
7 displaced in VB house fire
Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach's Oceanfront Friday.
Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour
Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour. Newport News Shipbuilding getting multi-class submarine contract. January rents had smallest increase since May 2021. Congressman Bobby Scott delivers $4.5M in community funding.
Yorktown interior designer featured on A&E home improvement show
Award-winning interior designer Monique Nicole Holmes is featured on the hit A&E series 'Move or Improve.'
1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach
1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is in custody, there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community at this time.
Portsmouth PD to hold R.E.S.E.T. walk following Cedar Ln homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is holding a R.E.S.E.T. walk following the recent homicide on Cedar Lane. On February 11, around 8:37 p.m. police received a call about a shooting at the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. A 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening...
Sentara doctors and nurses leave offices to find patients in need
In the historic Berkley section and the rest of southside Norfolk, profound cradle-to-grave health disparities were exposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Help landed last summer when Sentara opened three new Community Care Centers that take aim at chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and other health issues.
‘Reimagine Nauticus’: $21.5M to bring big changes to nearly 30-year-old Norfolk science center
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of its 30th birthday, Nauticus is investing more than $21 million to “reimagine” the downtown Norfolk science center and museum, with new interactive exhibits, visitor spaces and more. The project is being billed as the first significant investment in exhibits and educational...
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed
UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
Only On 10: New details uncovered about possible motive in 2022 fatal shooting of retired Norfolk Police sergeant
Since the shooting, there has not been a clear answer as to why two men went to the sergeant's West Ocean View home on the evening of February 28, 2022.
VB man arrested following shooting on St. George Way in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of St. George Way. Police say there are possible life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Juvenile dies following shooting on Cedar Ln in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cedar Ln. Police say the juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
