The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.

COLUMBIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO