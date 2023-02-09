ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer

The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.
COLUMBIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bystander Shot In Face At Montco Wawa: Police

A bystander was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the face during an attack at a Pottstown Wawa, authorities say. The incident began just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at the 1520 East High Street store, Pottstown police said in a statement. A 37-year-old man was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
KYW News Radio

Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead

The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Police in Lebanon County investigating hit-and-run, pedestrian struck

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The North Londonderry Township Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash, where a 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a passing vehicle. According to police, North Londonderry Township Police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Lewis Road for the hit-and-run...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman, 34, Shot Dead In Trenton

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the city, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. At 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot near Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue.
TRENTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

