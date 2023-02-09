Read full article on original website
Chester County man will serve up to 6 years in prison following 12th DUI conviction
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge last week sentenced a Chester County man to a prison term of 2 ¾ to six years following his 12th conviction for driving under the influence (DUI), the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Anthony Caraballo, 57, of Toughkenamon, was...
Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer
The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.
Bystander Shot In Face At Montco Wawa: Police
A bystander was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the face during an attack at a Pottstown Wawa, authorities say. The incident began just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at the 1520 East High Street store, Pottstown police said in a statement. A 37-year-old man was...
fox29.com
Police: Innocent bystander struck during domestic shooting in Pottstown Wawa parking lot
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - An innocent bystander became the victim of domestic situation that carried over into a Wawa parking lot Monday morning, according to authorities. Police say a 37-year-old man was fueling work trucks when he was attacked by his girlfriend's 19-year-old son and another person on High Street in Pottstown.
Main Line Media News
Plymouth man sent to prison for role in multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Plymouth Township man will spend at least 18 years behind bars for his lead role in operating a multi-county gun trafficking organization that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Alexander Aaron Smith, 22, of the 3000 block of Jolly Road, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
Kidnapped Woman Tips Off Cops During Berks Traffic Stop: State Police
A driver in Berks County fled the scene of a traffic stop after state police identified one of his passengers as a missing woman being held against her will, according to authorities. Troopers in Perry Township pulled over a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 on Pottsville Pike just before midnight on...
Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead
The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
Innocent bystander wounded after shooting at Wawa in Pottstown, Pa.
Police say the victim had to be airlifted to the hospital after shrapnel struck him in the face and right eye.
fox29.com
Burned car found after man killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man dead early Monday morning. The 32-year-old pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2019 Kia on the 6400 block of Buist Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle kept driving, leaving the fatally...
abc27.com
Police in Lebanon County investigating hit-and-run, pedestrian struck
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The North Londonderry Township Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash, where a 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a passing vehicle. According to police, North Londonderry Township Police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Lewis Road for the hit-and-run...
Dump Truck Owner Arrested For Crash That Killed Pregnant Mom: Montco DA
The owner of the dump truck that killed a pregnant Montgomery County mom is now facing criminal charges, authorities say. Kellie Adams of Lansdale, 31, and her Upper Providence firefighter husband Jason were expecting a child when she was struck head-on by a DWI dump truck driver in August 2022, prosecutors have said.
Philadelphia police investigate after gunshot involving SEPTA bus in Germantown
A shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.
Who killed Steven Peeples? $20,000 reward offered for info
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Business Partner Killed Jennifer Brown After 'Scam Restaurant Jig' Was Up, MontCo DA Says
The 33-year-old "friend" and business partner who reported 43-year-old Jennifer Brown as missing has been charged in her death, authorities in Montgomery County announced Thursday, Feb. 9. The motive? A "scam restaurant jig" that said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said was about to be up. Blair Watts,...
Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
Woman, 34, Shot Dead In Trenton
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the city, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. At 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot near Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave
Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
fox29.com
Investigation underway after 3-month-old girl dies in Bucks County, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The death of a 3-month-old baby girl has sparked an investigation in Bucks County, according to authorities. Chief of Police says the baby died Friday after being transported to St. Mary's Medical Center from a "location in Lower Southampton Township." No further details regarding what led...
Lancaster County man charged with criminal homicide of 12-year-old
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is facing charges after admitting to raping and killing a 12-year-old girl. Jason Shackelford, 39, from Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of a the girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. At this time, Shackelford...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
