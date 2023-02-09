Read full article on original website
The Royal Crumble: Penguins Crushed by Kings, 6-0
LOS ANGELES — Mike Sullivan wasn’t sure how Los Angeles would respond to the ceremony celebrating former captain Dustin Brown that delayed the start of the Kings’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night. Such events before a game, he said, are “emotional” and...
Letang Back in the Lineup; DeSmith Starts Again
LOS ANGELES — Kris Letang, cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense, will rejoin the lineup for their game against Los Angeles at 11:08 p.m. Eastern at Crypto.com Arena. Mike Sullivan confirmed a few hours before the opening faceoff that Letang would be available. Letang was scratched from the...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry ‘Possibility’; Friedman Hurt
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Tristan Jarry was a full participant in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 40-minute workout at the Los Angeles Kings’ practice facility, the Toyota Sports Center, Monday, and his return to the lineup might be imminent. .Mike Sullivan said after the practice that “I think there’s...
Penguins Room: Joseph Steps Up; Friedman Has Fun
ANAHEIM, Calif. — P.O Joseph had played 66 games in the NHL before Friday night, but none quite like the one he produced during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-3 victory against Anaheim at Honda Center. Joseph scored two goals — his first multiple-goal game at this level — and...
Dan’s Daily: Kings Trying to Close Chychrun, Penguins Trade Potentials
As we await the imminent alien invasion and dug into a fantastic Super Bowl with a spoiled ending, the NHL trade talk centered on Jakob Chychrun and the LA Kings, but reports were conflicting. Erik Karlsson had a night against the Washington Capitals, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff chase. Dave Molinari dove into the Penguins’ lack of response to Sidney Crosby getting roughed up, and I offered an updated list of potential Penguins trade targets for 3C.
Penguins Wrap: Another Up-and-Down Week
LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins earned four points in their first two games after the NHL all-star break, and looked like they might be ready to begin climbing in the Metropolitan Division standings. Then Saturday night happened. Their 6-0 loss to the Kings dropped them back into fifth...
‘Life is Good,’ Malkin 17th Fastest to 1200 Points; See Milestone
The Pittsburgh Penguins have three players who reached 1200 points, and all three did it wearing only a Penguins sweater throughout their careers. Friday against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center, Evgeni Malkin notched two assists to reach 1200 points in just his 1032nd NHL game. Malkin became the...
Watch: Penguins Trade Needs, Toughness? WPXI Final Word
With our good friends at WPXI, Pittsburgh Hockey Now’s Dan Kingerski went one-on-one with WPXI host Alby Oxenrieter live after the Super Bowl. Not just good commercials and bad officiating in the big game, the pair went in-depth on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ trade needs, available third-line centers, and goalie Tristan Jarry’s reliability.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Break, NHL Trade Talks Get Hot
A good first period turned into a yapping, chippy blowout. The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t push back until it was way too late and still didn’t get one on the board in a 6-0 thumpin’ by the LA Kings. Sidney Crosby was ejected, the officials missed a few crucial calls, and Dave Molinari has everything from LA. The NHL trade talks are getting red hot in Arizona over Jakob Chychrun and heating up in San Jose over Erik Karlsson, and Montreal and Calgary helped the Penguins’ playoff hopes.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Dominate, Latest NHL Trade Chatter
Evgeni Malkin had two assists Friday, and the second was his 1200th career point. Penguins fans should realize how lucky it is to see three players (Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux) spend their entire careers in Pittsburgh and reach that milestone. The Penguins demolished a pathetic Anaheim Ducks team at the Honda Center. NHL trade rumors are beginning to boil in Chicago. Pierre McGuire mused about the Penguins trading for John Gibson. And Patrick Kane wasn’t thrilled that the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko because Kane had circled the Rangers for himself.
Molinari: Penguins Must Stop Letting Teammates Be Pinatas (+)
LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ game at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night would not officially end for another 10 minutes or so, but it effectively had been over for quite a while as the middle of the third period approached. They were trailing Los Angeles, 5-0, and had...
