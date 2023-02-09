A good first period turned into a yapping, chippy blowout. The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t push back until it was way too late and still didn’t get one on the board in a 6-0 thumpin’ by the LA Kings. Sidney Crosby was ejected, the officials missed a few crucial calls, and Dave Molinari has everything from LA. The NHL trade talks are getting red hot in Arizona over Jakob Chychrun and heating up in San Jose over Erik Karlsson, and Montreal and Calgary helped the Penguins’ playoff hopes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO