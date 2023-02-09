Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Officer Jerving funeral; family, friends say goodbye
MILWAUKEE - Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer fatally shot in the line of duty last week, will be laid to rest Monday, Feb. 13. He was 37 years old. A procession of police and fire vehicles guided Jerving's body to Elmbrook Church in Brookfield Monday morning, a public visitation held at 9 a.m. Law enforcement from across the state and country arrived to pay their respects for the fallen officer, whose family said the support from near and far has been overwhelming.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Appleton shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 11 near 91st and Appleton. It happened at approximately 11:14 p.m. Police say the victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting at 19th and Burnham, 1 dead, 1 hurt
MILWAUKEE - A male was killed in a Milwaukee shooting near 19th and Burnham Monday, Feb. 13. A Milwaukee man, 35, was hurt. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The victim who was hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are...
seehafernews.com
Woman Dead After Beating, Milwaukee Man Arrested
A woman is dead and a Milwaukee man is in jail after a deadly beating Saturday night. It happened on Milwaukee’s north side near 9th and Meinecke. The victim is a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman, the suspect is a 56-year-old Milwaukee man. Police are not saying what led up to...
One man killed in shooting near Sherman and Glendale
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Center crash; pedestrian struck, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Feb. 12 near 53rd and Center. It happened at approximately 11:37 p.m. The driver, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound across Center Street. The pedestrian, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stabbed multiple times near Wright and Buffum in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 near Wright and Buffum. It happened around 10:55 a.m. The victim is a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee. Police say the known suspect confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot near Sherman and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 64, was killed in a shooting Sunday, Feb. 12 near Sherman and Glendale. Police said shots were fired around 6 p.m. The man died at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is...
CBS 58
'A hole in our hearts': Family of slain Milwaukee woman demand justice, 1 man charged
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been nearly three weeks since 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez of Milwaukee was shot and killed for trying to be a good Samaritan and de-escalate a domestic violence dispute, according to loved ones. Police said the homicide happened near 15th and Becher where Jimenez lived, around 8...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Robert Parrot has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help finding critically missing man Robert Parrot – last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 getting off a bus near Capitol and Humboldt. Parrot, 29, is described as 6 feet tall and 300...
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officer
Funeral services have been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for slain Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, according to the officer's obituary, which was published by Krause Funeral Home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Western States Peter Jerving memorial stone honors fallen officer
BUTLER, Wis. - A special dedication was held Monday, Feb. 13 at Butler's Western States Envelope and Label in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Jerving died Feb. 7 when he was shot during a struggle after chasing robbery suspect Terrell Thompson near 14th and Cleveland in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fallen MPD officer remembered at volleyball fundraiser
At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, a volleyball fundraiser remembered fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. The proceeds will go to his family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 10th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 33, was shot Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 near 10th and Locust. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving honored, Sheboygan 1st responders fill boot for his family
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences. It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty. "Everyone's a big family, extended family,"...
T-shirt designed to help honor fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving
One of the employees at ShirtsandLogos has a brother who worked alongside Jerving at Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 4 and he wanted to help find a way to give back.
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department investigating north side attic fire
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief told WISN 12 that they're investigating the cause of an attic fire that happened Sunday evening near Palmer Street and North Avenue. The fire caused a third of the roof to collapse. The deputy chief says there were no injuries to...
wlip.com
Zion Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Murder
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a murder arrest, several years after the killing took place. Officials say Kaleah Beville was killed, and two others were injured in a February 2018 home invasion and murder. One suspect, identified as Zavian Wells was arrested a few days after the incident, and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an April jury trial. Police say in early January of this year, they were able to identify Tracy Davis Jr. as a second suspect in the murder. He was taken into custody near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Davis was then turned over to Lake County authorities this month and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Authorities say two additional suspects could face charges in the case, but they have not been identified at this point.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate infant death near 58th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant near 58th and Hadley. The incident happened at 9:25 a.m. this morning. Police say the one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. If you have any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his two children in 2021. Dequan McMillon, 28, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. Court records indicate McMillon will be...
