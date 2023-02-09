Daytona International Speedway today announced a complete sellout of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, as NASCAR prepares to open its 75th Anniversary season in style. Following on the heels of a January announcement of a reserved grandstand and camping sellout, Daytona International Speedway has now sold out of all ticket inventory for The Great American Race, including UNOH Fanzone admissions and all hospitality options. The DAYTONA 500 opens the NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.

SPEEDWAY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO