California State

Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
NBC Sports

He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track

Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
MONTEREY, CA
Sportscasting

Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023?

Bubba Wallace was punished by NASCAR last week following his retaliation on Austin Dillon in the Clash. That penalty has fans wondering if the sanctioning body plans on being more strict with its enforcement in 2023. The post Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023?   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Sugarlands and JTG Daugherty Racing Announce Season-Long 2023 Partnership

Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced a partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 47 Camaro ZL1. As part of the partnership, which runs throughout the entire 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Sugarlands becomes the Official Spirits Partner of JTG Daugherty Racing and will receive a co-primary sponsorship of the No. 47 for one Cup Series race, which will be revealed at a later date.
Speedway Digest

Daytona International Speedway Announces Complete Sellout For 65th Running of DAYTONA 500

Daytona International Speedway today announced a complete sellout of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, as NASCAR prepares to open its 75th Anniversary season in style. Following on the heels of a January announcement of a reserved grandstand and camping sellout, Daytona International Speedway has now sold out of all ticket inventory for The Great American Race, including UNOH Fanzone admissions and all hospitality options. The DAYTONA 500 opens the NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
SPEEDWAY, IN
NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson’s Cup return provides special thrill to younger drivers

Harrison Burton admits there was a time when he was not a fan of Jimmie Johnson. “I always hated Jimmie Johnson when I was a little kid because he would win all the races I wanted my dad to win and win the championships that, my dad, I wanted him to win,” Harrison Burton, son of Jeff Burton, told NBC Sports.
Speedway Digest

Daytona 500 and Speedweeks Coverage on SiriusXM

SiriusXM will offer the most comprehensive audio coverage of the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on February 19, as well as all the news and events of NASCAR’s annual Speedweeks leading up to race day. Subscribers nationwide will have access to the live race broadcast, in-car audio from some of the sport’s top drivers, and daily coverage from Daytona International Speedway.
Speedway Digest

Fastrack Racing to Field Bronson Bauman on KTMs in 2023

Fastrack Racing is proud to announce its all-new Mission SuperTwins effort featuring Bronson Bauman aboard KTM 890 Duke-based racebikes for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season. Owned by Arney and Amy Wick, Fastrack Racing has worked in tight collaboration with Latus Motors Racing in recent seasons, contributing to both...
ILLINOIS STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

