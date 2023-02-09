Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)
Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts
Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
Florence Motor Speedway Results: February 11, 2023 (Icebreaker)
Dale Earnhardt Jr joins the late model field in South Carolina. A full field of late model stocks have unloaded in Timmonsville, South Carolina. The 0.4-mile asphalt oval of Florence Motor Speedway is set to host the 8th annual Icebreaker. View Florence Motor Speedway results below. Dale Earnhardt Jr was...
Denny Hamlin gave William Byron the finger in The Clash
After the race, the two drivers talked it out and discovered it was Kevin Harvick that caused the misunderstanding. Last weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season began with a bang. A 1/4-mile temporary oval inside the Los Angeles Coliseum hosted an exhibition event to begin the year. As Martin Truex Jr...
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NWMT: Ron Silk Wins 2023 Opener at New Smyrna Featured
Ron Silk visited victory lane for the 18th time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in the season opener on Saturday at New Smyrna Speedway. Piloting the No. 16 Blue Mountain Machine and Future Homes entry, Silk held off Justin Bonsignore and Matt Hirschman to earn the trophy. Bonsignore fought...
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
NBC Sports
He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track
Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023?
Bubba Wallace was punished by NASCAR last week following his retaliation on Austin Dillon in the Clash. That penalty has fans wondering if the sanctioning body plans on being more strict with its enforcement in 2023. The post Is Bubba Wallace Retaliation Penalty at Clash a Sign NASCAR Plans on Being More Strict With Enforcement in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Struggles in Late Model IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway
Well, you can’t win them all. Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up his racing season at Florence Motor Speedway in the IceBreaker. However, things didn’t go the way he had hoped. Sometimes, that’s just how stock car racing goes. This race is a fun one. It opens up...
Sugarlands and JTG Daugherty Racing Announce Season-Long 2023 Partnership
Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced a partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 47 Camaro ZL1. As part of the partnership, which runs throughout the entire 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Sugarlands becomes the Official Spirits Partner of JTG Daugherty Racing and will receive a co-primary sponsorship of the No. 47 for one Cup Series race, which will be revealed at a later date.
Did Denny Hamlin Make Good on a Promise to Ty Gibbs’ Father and Grandfather?
No winless driver will generate more interest this season than Ty Gibbs. The combination of the family name and an inordinate amount of Cup Series experience despite his rookie status makes Gibbs a focal point every week, beginning Sunday in the Daytona 500. Among those who’ll be watching closely is...
Daytona International Speedway Announces Complete Sellout For 65th Running of DAYTONA 500
Daytona International Speedway today announced a complete sellout of the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, as NASCAR prepares to open its 75th Anniversary season in style. Following on the heels of a January announcement of a reserved grandstand and camping sellout, Daytona International Speedway has now sold out of all ticket inventory for The Great American Race, including UNOH Fanzone admissions and all hospitality options. The DAYTONA 500 opens the NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
LOOK: Noah Gragson Unveils Wendy’s Scheme For Daytona 500
A new season, a new team name, and a new sponsor for Noah Gragson. This Wendy’s scheme for the Daytona 500 is sizzling. This is a sponsor that many were hoping to see return to NASCAR. They’ll be riding along with the rookie for Daytona. LEGACY Motor Club...
NBC Sports
Jimmie Johnson’s Cup return provides special thrill to younger drivers
Harrison Burton admits there was a time when he was not a fan of Jimmie Johnson. “I always hated Jimmie Johnson when I was a little kid because he would win all the races I wanted my dad to win and win the championships that, my dad, I wanted him to win,” Harrison Burton, son of Jeff Burton, told NBC Sports.
Daytona 500 and Speedweeks Coverage on SiriusXM
SiriusXM will offer the most comprehensive audio coverage of the 65th running of the Daytona 500 on February 19, as well as all the news and events of NASCAR’s annual Speedweeks leading up to race day. Subscribers nationwide will have access to the live race broadcast, in-car audio from some of the sport’s top drivers, and daily coverage from Daytona International Speedway.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Fastrack Racing to Field Bronson Bauman on KTMs in 2023
Fastrack Racing is proud to announce its all-new Mission SuperTwins effort featuring Bronson Bauman aboard KTM 890 Duke-based racebikes for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season. Owned by Arney and Amy Wick, Fastrack Racing has worked in tight collaboration with Latus Motors Racing in recent seasons, contributing to both...
