ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles. The plant, to be built on land being readied for industrial development about 100...
MICHIGAN STATE
KAAL-TV

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
MILFORD, NH
KAAL-TV

Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years, and frustrations over two key election losses last year in the GOP-leaning state have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was...
KANSAS STATE
KAAL-TV

MN DFL State Central Committee elects new party leaders

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Minnesota DFL Party State Central Committee gathered to elect new party leaders. The following were elected into their respective positions:. Martin is currently serving his seventh term as Chairman of the DFL. He has held the position since 2011, making him the longest-serving chairman in the almost 80-year history of the DFL.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Valentine’s Day Rain

It won’t be a total downpour, but we do have rain in the forecast for Valentine’s Day. Rainfall totals are looking to be between 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain. Make sure to have an umbrella if you are going out to dinner. We could also see a few flurries early Wednesday morning also (more likely in southern Minnesota). However, it would not be a lot of snow should it take place.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy