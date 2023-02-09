Read full article on original website
Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich.
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles. The plant, to be built on land being readied for industrial development about 100...
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
Lizzo reacts after hearing ‘Blizzo’ the snowplow named in MnDOT contest
(ABC 6 News) – Grammy award-winning singer, Lizzo gave a shout-out to Minnesota on social media after learning about the recently named snowplow, “Blizzo.”. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) last week revealed this year’s winners of the popular “Name a Snowplow” contest. “Blizzo” –...
Infighting intensifes with Kansas GOP set to pick new leader
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are fighting over who will lead the Kansas GOP for the next two years, and frustrations over two key election losses last year in the GOP-leaning state have ramped up the acrimony already roiling the party nationally. The Kansas Republican Party’s state committee was...
MN DFL State Central Committee elects new party leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Minnesota DFL Party State Central Committee gathered to elect new party leaders. The following were elected into their respective positions:. Martin is currently serving his seventh term as Chairman of the DFL. He has held the position since 2011, making him the longest-serving chairman in the almost 80-year history of the DFL.
Valentine’s Day Rain
It won’t be a total downpour, but we do have rain in the forecast for Valentine’s Day. Rainfall totals are looking to be between 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain. Make sure to have an umbrella if you are going out to dinner. We could also see a few flurries early Wednesday morning also (more likely in southern Minnesota). However, it would not be a lot of snow should it take place.
