The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trentonian
Eagles Notebook: Mahomes joins exclusive company with Super win
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes entered another exclusive club upon being named Super Bowl LVII MVP Sunday after throwing three touchdown passes in a 38-35 win over the Eagles. Mahomes joined Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowl and regular...
Trentonian
From walk-on to NFL, former Rutgers standout Michael Burton’s circuitous route to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – If his Kansas City Chiefs are home for the weekend, you can rest assured that Scarlet Knights football is appointment viewing on Saturday afternoons for Long Valley native and Rutgers alum Michael Burton. If it doesn’t feel like that long ago that the 31-year-old fullback walked on...
Trentonian
Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes crash thanks to lousy defense, Chiefs’ clock management
PHOENIX — The Chiefs call it “church mode” because it typically begins and ends with a kneel-down. On Sunday the late-game plan worked to perfection although it was capped by a Super Bowl-winning 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. It was a masterful example of clock management...
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Trentonian
Ewing-Notre Dame, Trenton-Hamilton West set for MCT boys basketball semifinal games
The Mercer County Tournament is down to four boys basketball teams, and that means the venue shifts to Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena. No. 2 Ewing will take on No. 3 Notre Dame at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by No. 1 Trenton against No. 5 Hamilton West at approximately 7:30 p.m. The girls semifinals are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
