Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Trentonian

Eagles Notebook: Mahomes joins exclusive company with Super win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes entered another exclusive club upon being named Super Bowl LVII MVP Sunday after throwing three touchdown passes in a 38-35 win over the Eagles. Mahomes joined Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowl and regular...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Trentonian

Ewing-Notre Dame, Trenton-Hamilton West set for MCT boys basketball semifinal games

The Mercer County Tournament is down to four boys basketball teams, and that means the venue shifts to Trenton’s CURE Insurance Arena. No. 2 Ewing will take on No. 3 Notre Dame at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by No. 1 Trenton against No. 5 Hamilton West at approximately 7:30 p.m. The girls semifinals are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
TRENTON, NJ

