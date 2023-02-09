ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Dive into Special Olympics’ Park City Polar Plunge

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwKxD_0ki90uAS00

PARK CITY, Utah — Dive or dance, jump or jive into chilly waters to raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics of Utah . So, far it has raised $8.5K out of its $20K goal.

Register here to participate in the coolest event of the year, the Polar Plunge. Not only will you brave the cold waters, but you’ll have the opportunity to earn incentives, party with friends, and support Special Olympics Utah.

  1. Create or join a team
  2. Share your team page with friends and family
  3. Ask everyone you know to support you Freezin’ For A Reason
  4. Raise money and win prizes
  5. Show up in a costume and get ready to Take The Plunge

Or, simply show up, pay, and jump. Or volunteer.

C.J. Haerter was born and raised in Park City. A graduate of Park City High School, he’s a Special Olympian, a National Ability Center athlete, and a barista at Lucky Ones Coffee Shop .

Haerter, who has taken the plunge in years past and plans to again at this event, told TownLift, “I love being with groups of people and belly-flopping into the pool. Thanks, people, for coming to the Special Olympics.”

Are you “too chicken” to plunge? Don’t worry; they welcome all.

Trish McMillan Realty Group and the Park City Police Department are sponsors to the event, for more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Haley Nall at HNall@sout.org

To make a general donation to Special Olympics of Utah on a one-time or recurring basis click here .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TownLift

Jobs of the week, February 8

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. “Work hard, play hard!” Alpine Distilling is hiring. Alpine Distilling is a Park City company that makes world famous Whiskey […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy