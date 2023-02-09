Dive into Special Olympics’ Park City Polar Plunge

PARK CITY, Utah — Dive or dance, jump or jive into chilly waters to raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics of Utah . So, far it has raised $8.5K out of its $20K goal.

Register here to participate in the coolest event of the year, the Polar Plunge. Not only will you brave the cold waters, but you’ll have the opportunity to earn incentives, party with friends, and support Special Olympics Utah.

Create or join a team Share your team page with friends and family Ask everyone you know to support you Freezin’ For A Reason Raise money and win prizes Show up in a costume and get ready to Take The Plunge

Or, simply show up, pay, and jump. Or volunteer.

C.J. Haerter was born and raised in Park City. A graduate of Park City High School, he’s a Special Olympian, a National Ability Center athlete, and a barista at Lucky Ones Coffee Shop .

Haerter, who has taken the plunge in years past and plans to again at this event, told TownLift, “I love being with groups of people and belly-flopping into the pool. Thanks, people, for coming to the Special Olympics.”

Are you “too chicken” to plunge? Don’t worry; they welcome all.

Saturday, February 25

11 a.m -1 p.m.

At the PC MARC

Trish McMillan Realty Group and the Park City Police Department are sponsors to the event, for more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Haley Nall at HNall@sout.org

To make a general donation to Special Olympics of Utah on a one-time or recurring basis click here .

