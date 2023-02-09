Read full article on original website
Free screening clinic for children with motor disorders offered by Grand Rapids group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Children who have motor challenges related to cerebral palsy, spina bifida, complications of prematurity, or other brain injuries can receive a free in-person assessment at a Grand Rapids clinic on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Conductive Learning Center (CLC) of North America is hosting a free...
Grand Rapids police taking applications for academy-sponsored recruits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Police Department is holding an open house Tuesday and taking applications for people looking to become an academy-sponsored recruit. The open house Tuesday, Feb. 14, where people can learn more about GRPD’s sponsored recruit positions, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Garfield Park Community Gym, 2111 Madison Ave. SE.
A roundabout project is coming to this small West Michigan community
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $6 million roundabout project is expected to make a five-street area in a city of about 5,200 people easier and safer to navigate once completed. The roundabout is planned to be constructed at the intersection of M-89 and M-40.
Grand Rapids, Kent County need 34,699 new housing units by 2027. Can it be done?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The housing gap in Grand Rapids and Kent County has jumped 56%, with an estimated 34,699 new units needed by 2027 to meet projected population growth, a new study released by the group Housing Next shows. Closing the gap is important, officials say, because access...
Housing demand jumps 56% in Grand Rapids, Kent County as officials brace for growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The housing gap in Grand Rapids and Kent County has jumped 56%, with an estimated 34,699 new units needed by 2027 to meet projected population growth, a new study released by the group Housing Next shows. Demand is strong in both the rental and for-sale...
Kentwood middle school ‘swatted’ with false threat, student identified as culprit
KENTWOOD, MI -- A Kentwood Schools student has been identified as the person who “swatted” a district middle school by making a false threat to a national crisis hotline. Kentwood police on Monday, Feb. 13 said staff with a national crisis hotline called them at 12:12 p.m. to report a possible threat against Valleywood Middle School.
‘Keep them engaged,’ STEAM lab prepares elementary students for tech-based future
MUSKEGON, MI – With new computers, robotic equipment, a 3D printer, and cabinets full of gadgets for hands-on experiments, Bunker Elementary School’s new STEAM lab has students fully engaged in learning. The $250,000 science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) lab is one of three labs Muskegon Public...
‘The future of education:’ Students in awe as Muskegon Public Schools unveils first elementary STEAM lab
MUSKEGON, MI – First graders at Bunker Elementary School were in awe as they walked into the school’s brand-new STEAM lab for the very first time Thursday. Decked out with new computers, robotic equipment, a 3D printer, and cabinets full of gadgets for hands-on experiments, the $250,000 science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) lab was unveiled to students at the K-5 Muskegon elementary school.
Late-week snowstorm agreed on by 3 best models, see where snow should fall
A classic storm track of a solid snow is what we will be tracking in Michigan weather this week. Let’s look at where the accumulating snow is projected to fall as of now. I look at two weather computer models and a few variations of those models for a snow forecast three to four days in the future.
East Grand Rapids to improve and redesign trails at Manhattan Park
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The trails at East Grand Rapids’ Manhattan Park are set to be improved and expanded this year. East Grand Rapids city commissioners unanimously approved last week a design to revamp and expand the multi-use Fred Bunn Trails at Manhattan Park, 331 Cascade Road SE, and put the project out to bid.
Caledonia schools seeking $60.1 million bond for new elementary, stadium renovations
KENT COUNTY, MI – Caledonia Community Schools is asking voters to consider supporting a 30-year, $60.1 million bond proposal on the May ballot for a new elementary school, upgrades to athletic facilities and other infrastructure projects. The funding would help the district finish a list of projects school leaders...
125-ton locomotive donated to Coopersville train friends group
PORT SHELDON, MI — As the Consumers Energy J.H. Campbell coal power plant’s life nears its end, some parts of the power plant will live on in the greater Ottawa County community. One of those pieces of the power plant finding new life is a 125-ton General Electric...
Grand Rapids woman hospitalized after head-on collision on U.S. 131
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was sent to the hospital Saturday night after driving the wrong way on the highway and crashing into another vehicle, Michigan State Police said. The 35-year-old woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said, and she is in stable condition. Police...
Five-story, 250-unit apartment building planned for Celebration Village in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A five-story building containing ground-floor retail and up to 250 market-rate apartments could be coming to a vacant lot near Celebration Cinema at Knapp’s Corner. The Grand Rapids Planning Commission recommended the project be approved in January. The development is proposed by Grand Rapids-based...
Shooting at apartment in Ottawa County under investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside an apartment Saturday, Feb. 11, that is believed to be the scene of a shooting, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 11:32 p.m. report of shots fired at an apartment near 42nd Avenue...
Major street in Whitehall will be under construction this summer
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A major thoroughfare in Whitehall is scheduled to undergo construction this summer. Nearly ¾-mile of South Mears Avenue, a major north-south street, will be reconstructed between Gibbs Street and the curve at Zellar Road.
No work done to turn half-built hotels, vacant for 4 years, into apartments near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly a year after getting approval to turn half-built hotels in Fruitport Township into apartments, the developer has done nothing to move the project forward. Stellar Hospitality started construction on what was to be hotels near the Lakes Mall in 2018, but stopped in 2019...
Driver pinned in vehicle after hitting patch of ice and crashing
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured Monday, Feb. 13, when she lost control of her vehicle on a patch of ice and it crashed into several trees. She was pinned in her vehicle until she was freed by firefighters from Robison and Grand Haven townships.
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
Grand Rapids police identify victim in recent homicide, say 20-year-old now charged
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a man shot and killed Friday, Feb. 10 in Grand Rapids and say a 20-year-old man will be charged with open murder. Vasant Patel, 42, was shot and killed about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Butterworth Street SW. Grand Rapids...
