Grand Rapids police taking applications for academy-sponsored recruits

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Police Department is holding an open house Tuesday and taking applications for people looking to become an academy-sponsored recruit. The open house Tuesday, Feb. 14, where people can learn more about GRPD’s sponsored recruit positions, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Garfield Park Community Gym, 2111 Madison Ave. SE.
‘The future of education:’ Students in awe as Muskegon Public Schools unveils first elementary STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, MI – First graders at Bunker Elementary School were in awe as they walked into the school’s brand-new STEAM lab for the very first time Thursday. Decked out with new computers, robotic equipment, a 3D printer, and cabinets full of gadgets for hands-on experiments, the $250,000 science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) lab was unveiled to students at the K-5 Muskegon elementary school.
