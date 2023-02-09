Super Bowl 2023 Eagles vs. Chiefs preview section coming Friday along with online coverage this weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Related
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Norristown Times Herald
Super Bowl Notebook: Eagles may look to DeVonta Smith to return punts
PHOENIX — DeVonta Smith’s role could include punt returns Sunday when the Eagles oppose the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With punter returner Britain Covey nursing a hamstring injury and leaving him questionable for the Super Bowl, the Eagles elevated veteran wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster along with safety Anthony Harris.
Norristown Times Herald
Eagles Notebook: Mahomes joins exclusive company with Super win
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes entered another exclusive club upon being named Super Bowl LVII MVP Sunday after throwing three touchdown passes in a 38-35 win over the Eagles. Mahomes joined Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowl and regular...
Norristown Times Herald
Rihanna performs at Super Bowl 57 halftime show | PHOTOS
Rihanna began and ended the Super Bowl 57 halftime show hovering high above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The performance, her first live show since 2016, delivered on fan expectations but it included a major surprise — the singer is pregnant with her second child.
Norristown Times Herald
Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates
PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is...
Norristown Times Herald
Editorial: Reflections on a tough day for Philadelphia fans
For so many sports fans in our region, this Valentine’s Day is an occasion for broken hearts rather than the sweetness usually associated with the holiday. They are enduring the fresh pain of yet another championship loss for a Philadelphia team. In recent months the Phillies in baseball and the Union in professional soccer came tantalizingly close to winning titles only to fall short.
Comments / 0